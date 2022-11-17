Dutch Company Raises Over $12 Million for Development of Home-based Blood Coagulation Test

Read full article on original website
Related
CHINT’s First Meter Factory Opens in Uganda, Bridging Local Industrial Development
MBALE, Uganda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- After 15 years of rooting in Uganda’s electric industry, CHINT has built its meter production line in Mbale, eastern Uganda. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005998/en/ CHINT Uganda Meter Factory (Photo: Business Wire)
Managed Healthcare Executive
New Line of Gene Therapy Vectors Better at Targeting Liver Cells in Hemophilia B
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. German researchers developed a modified adeno-associated virus capsid that has greater affinity for liver cells. Most emerging gene therapies for hemophilia B use adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver genetic material into target liver cells. AAV vectors are made up of a protein capsid that wraps around a DNA genome. With hemophilia B gene therapy, the genome contains genetic instructions for the production of factor IX, which is the missing clotting factor in hemophilia B. When the capsid binds to a liver cell, the genetic material is uncoated and released into the cell. Liver cells are the target for hemophilia gene therapy because they are the primary site for blood clotting factor production.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Inflation Reduction Act and the Impact on Pharmaceutical Pricing and Investment Decisions
The reference to “maximum fair price” in the act bodes poorly for manufacturers and suggests more of a take-it-or-leave-it situation rather than a negotiation where clinical evidence would be the prevailing factor in determining price. Now that the dust has settled over enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act,...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Optimizing Treatment of SMA With Disease-Modifying Agents
John Brandsema, M.D.: There are a few scenarios in which it’s very clear that there needs to be a change or that something isn’t working, and there are other things that are more subtle and nuanced. If somebody chooses onasemnogene abeparvovec, the gene transfer, that’s an irreversible decision. We can’t take that back. It’s very important to talk about that with the family, that it’s like transplanting something or doing an irreversible surgery. We need to contract that we’re making that decision in an irreversible way.
Managed Healthcare Executive
FDA Updates for the Week of Nov. 14, 2022
In a busy week, the FDA approved the first drug to delay diabetes, a second interchangeable Lantus biosimilar, and an alternate dosing schedule for Rylaze. The agency also granted accelerated approval of a novel ovarian cancer therapy, updated the target date for pegcetacoplan NDA review, and proposed prescription-to-OTC naloxone. In addition, an advisory committee supported the use of Xphozah in CKD.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Express Scripts Adds Zorvye, Novel Psoriasis Treatment, to Formulary
Formulary placement is crucial to the commercial success of newly approved products, so Acrutis put out a press release last week announcing that Express Scripts had put Zoryve (roflumilast), company's PDE4 inhibitor cream for plaque psoriasis, on its formulary. Zoryve (roflumilast) developed by Arcutis Biotherapeutics, is a once-daily, steroid-free cream...
Comments / 0