Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
Here are Arizona’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

Turkey Day is only a few weeks away and now that Arizonans have cast their votes in two of the most contentious political races in the country, assuming they’re still not re-counting votes for weeks, it’s time to get behind other Arizona choices — that of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
SRP herds fish from Phoenix area canal

The fish herding is an annual project, and it is done before the annual dry-out that is done in order to make room for maintenance work. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis

Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race

Kris Mayes For Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General. Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh are running for Arizona attorney general. All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated...
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 21, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 51.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election

PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit

Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
50 cozy towns to visit this winter

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
