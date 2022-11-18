Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Here are Arizona’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes
Turkey Day is only a few weeks away and now that Arizonans have cast their votes in two of the most contentious political races in the country, assuming they’re still not re-counting votes for weeks, it’s time to get behind other Arizona choices — that of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
fox10phoenix.com
SRP herds fish from Phoenix area canal
The fish herding is an annual project, and it is done before the annual dry-out that is done in order to make room for maintenance work. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
Arizona town looks for solutions amid Western water crisis
Drive just North of Scottsdale, Arizona, and you'll find a loose grid of dirt roads known as the Rio Verde Foothills. It's home to around 2,000 families drawn to rustic desert beauty and the freedom of living outside the city limits, but the town is about to become a symbol of the West's growing water crisis.
Arizona cities are enacting new regulations on short-term rentals
Several Valley cities are taking advantage of a new state law that lets them impose restrictions on short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation in July and it went into effect two months ago. Driving the news: Mesa, Paradise Valley and Scottsdale have enacted new...
What's the most likely time to get hit on Arizona roads? The answer may surprise you
ARIZONA, USA — Every day, bumper-to-bumper traffic seems to be accompanied by sirens. It can feel like that all the time on Arizona roadways, but the worst time is during the evening rush hour. In Arizona, rush hour actually lasts three hours. The 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5...
kjzz.org
Kris Mayes defeats Abe Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general race
Kris Mayes For Attorney General, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General. Kris Mayes and Abraham Hamadeh are running for Arizona attorney general. All outstanding ballots in Maricopa County and across the state of Arizona have now been counted. With that, the unofficial tally released Monday reveals Democrat Kris Mayes has defeated...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 21, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 51.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
fox10phoenix.com
Community Cares: Arizona company gives away building supplies to those in need
Stardust Building Supplies is a nonprofit based in the Phoenix area that stops usable building materials from going to the landfill. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election
PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish asks hunters to bring in harvested deer, elk heads to check for disease
PHOENIX — Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal wildlife nervous system disease that affects deer and elk with no known cure. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to bring the heads of their harvested deer and elk to a department office so it can be checked for the disease.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area horse sanctuary says cost are mounting for the non-profit
Over the course of nearly two decades, a Phoenix area non-profit has helped save over 70 horses, but as prices go up on just about everything, donations are down for the non-profit, and now, officials say the sanctuary is struggling to hang on. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview
PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
AZFamily
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
