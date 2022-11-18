ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Polar Express returns to St. Louis Union Station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Polar Express Train Ride has returned to St. Louis Union Station. Trains depart St. Louis Union Station every night during the season at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. On select dates, trains also run at 8:30 p.m. Coach tickets start at $35....
Heading to St. Louis malls this Black Friday? Here's where you should grab a bite to eat

The Galleria in Richmond Heights, Missouri, has something for everyone, from a Build-a-Bear Workshop to Eddie Bauer to Macy's. The Boulevard is an ideal counterpart, with a variety of dining experiences situated right across the street. Start your Black Friday by heading over to local coffee shop Deer Creek Coffee; try the signature waffle latte with maple spice and rich white chocolate, and grab a bagel or crepe if you're hungry. If you need a meal break around lunch or dinner, check out Maggiano's Little Italy, a Chicago-born Italian eatery known for its generous portions of pasta and other classic dishes. For something a little different, opt for Mezcaleria Las Chupacabras – the first mezcaleria of its kind in St. Louis – for Oaxacan cuisine and a craft cocktail menu.
Support Small: Showing Love to St. Louis Area Businesses

Support small St. Louis area businesses this season and all year round!. Ever since my first job (with the exception of babysitting-but maybe that does count?!) I’ve had the pleasure of working for small businesses. Having the opportunity to work closely alongside the owners is an opportunity most don’t get, but should.
Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
The top breakfast spots from St. Louis Magazine’s George Mahe

ST. LOUIS – Breakfast is for champions of this favored meal. You can eat breakfast at any time and feel full. Many eateries around town serve it all day. Monday, George Mahe, the dining editor for St. Louis Magazine, stopped by with the December preview. See the top spots...
Lighting of ‘Tree of Light’ kicks off Winterfest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 helped kick off the start of the holiday season in Kiener plaza downtown. News 4′s Cory Stark and Samantha Jones helped flip the switch on the Salvation Army Tree of Lights. It’s also the official kickoff for Winterfest. You can enjoy...
House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
20 Best Restaurants in St Louis, MO

From traditional Italian fare to contemporary southern vittles, St. Louis, MO, serves up just about anything. Unfortunately, sorting out the dives from the diamonds in the rough is easier said than done. Hoping to save you the legwork, we have curated a list of the 20 best restaurants in St...
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
Cardinal Dolan to appear with other Catholic leaders at a St. Louis Christmas concert

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several high profile Catholic leaders will be attending a. Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School.
