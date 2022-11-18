We voted the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer the Home Device of the Year Award at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband. We think it's the best air fryer you can buy, and so do many other people – and that means it's been rarer than hen's teeth in recent weeks. The smaller version is completely sold out in the UK and selling for silly money on eBay, but if you're quick you can snap up the 9.6L model for much less than the Ninja scalpers are charging for the smaller one.

4 HOURS AGO