TechRadar
USA vs Wales live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere today, team news
Wales kick off their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 with a tough opening game against the USA today. With the temperature dropping after dark in Qatar, both teams will be aiming to qualify for the knockouts, so a win here would be a huge step towards that goal. Which side will take the upper hand and put the pressure on group favourites England? Here's how to watch a USA vs Wales live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
World Cup Betting Preview: England vs. USA
The United States are heavy underdogs in what may be their defining match of the 2022 World Cup.
Which countries have won the World Cup? Who won the first World Cup? A complete winners list
Here's a look at every FIFA World Cup, a trip through the world's biggest sporting event's history that includes a wild bit of U.S. soccer trivia.
Our favorite home gadget of the year is back in stock - and at an amazing price
We voted the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer the Home Device of the Year Award at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 sponsored by Sky Broadband. We think it's the best air fryer you can buy, and so do many other people – and that means it's been rarer than hen's teeth in recent weeks. The smaller version is completely sold out in the UK and selling for silly money on eBay, but if you're quick you can snap up the 9.6L model for much less than the Ninja scalpers are charging for the smaller one.
Your CIO may now wield more power than ever before
A clear majority (67%) of business leaders say the CIO is now second only to the CEO in terms of shaping and delivering business strategy, if research from Citrix is to be believed. Leadership skills may also now be becoming an increasingly important part of what was once a mainly...
Black Friday 2022 live: more deals today as prices continue to drop
The latest Black Friday news and deals on Sunday, November 20. * Many products have dropped to their cheapest prices of the year already. * Black Friday has started at Amazon. Half price Alexa devices, video games, homeware and more. * There's up to £1,600 off energy efficient LG and...
The Xbox Series S is cheaper than it's ever been this Black Friday
Been looking to jump into current-gen at a reduced price? This Xbox Series S deal might just be perfect for you. Microsoft has brought the Black Friday 2022 goods with this stellar Xbox Series S deal. In the US, it's dropped to $249.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. That's a huge saving of $50. UK buyers are in luck, too, with a huge £60 off the console at Amazon, dropping it to just £189.99 (opens in new tab).
These are the best PS5 headset deals we're seeing ahead of Black Friday
Want to take your PlayStation 5 experience to the next level? Then you should consider picking up a great PS5 headset. Fortunately, we're seeing major discounts on some of our favorite headsets right now. Sure, Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 25, but that hasn't stopped retailers from...
Google Drive malware is targeting governments around the world
A Chinese state-sponsored threat actor known as Mustang Panda is targeting government organizations and researchers around the world with three malware variants hosted on Google Drive, Dropbox, and similar cloud storage (opens in new tab) solutions. Trend Micro researchers recently spotted the new malware campaign, targeting mostly organizations located in...
Nintendo Switch OLED is down to a historic low price this Black Friday
The Nintendo Switch OLED has just reached a historic low price over at Smyths Toys in the UK. Smyths Toys' Black Friday 2022 deals are now headlined by its phenomenal Nintendo Switch OLED discount, bringing the console down to just £269.99 (opens in new tab). That beats out Amazon's historic low price for the console in the UK, making it one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals we've ever seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
