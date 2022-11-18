Read full article on original website
Still need help from Ian? You have more time.
People in Putnam and St. Johns counties have a little more time to get help for Hurricane Ian damage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance. It had been Nov. 28; now it's Jan. 12. The date applies to 26 Florida counties...
Simone Marstiller stepping down as secretary of Florida's Medicaid agency
Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller is stepping down from the job that includes overseeing Florida’s massive Medicaid program. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who will soon begin a second term, announced the move in a Twitter post Monday. He tweeted that Marstiller “led the way by driving transparency...
Democrats examine their mistakes in 2022 — with a focus on Black voters
It’s hard to imagine how the elections just past could have gone worse for Florida Democrats. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was re-elected by 19 points. The GOP-controlled Legislature owns a two-thirds majority in both chambers. There’s not much the Democrats can do except an autopsy — and it’s focusing on one group in particular: Black voters.
