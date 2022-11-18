ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman, Line Mountain’s Ian Bates highlight Mid-Penn Liberty football all-star picks

Mid-Penn Liberty coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman and Line Mountain’s Ian Bates were at the top of the list. Kauffman was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year, and Bates was named offensive player of the year. Upper Dauphin’s Kent Smeltz was picked as coach of the year.
‘Surreal’: hockey player, cancer survivor drops puck at Bears game

When Hunter Leisey dropped the puck to start Sunday’s Hershey Bears game, it marked a big step in two significant personal battles. The first is Leisey’s quest to become the best hockey player he can be, an effort he has undertaken since he first learned to skate around age five. The second is his fight with leukemia, against which he has prevailed twice so far in his young life.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits

Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits

Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
