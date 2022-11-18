Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley midfielder Jenna Herbster headlines Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Commonwealth coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Cumberland Valley mid Jenna Herbster earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. State College leader Sharon Herlocher was named Commonwealth coach of the year. Check out the rest of the division All-Star...
Central Dauphin’s Nia Chinapoo tops Mid-Penn Commonwealth girls soccer all-star picks
The good times keep rolling for the Central Dauphin girls soccer team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman, Line Mountain’s Ian Bates highlight Mid-Penn Liberty football all-star picks
Mid-Penn Liberty coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Juniata’s Jonathan Kauffman and Line Mountain’s Ian Bates were at the top of the list. Kauffman was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year, and Bates was named offensive player of the year. Upper Dauphin’s Kent Smeltz was picked as coach of the year.
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas, Greencastle’s Tavon Cooper highlight Mid-Penn Colonial all-star picks
Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Mechanicsburg linebacker Sage Thomas and Greencastle-Antrim running back Tavon Cooper were atop the list. Thomas was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year while Cooper was picked as the offensive player of the year.
Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett headlines Mid-Penn Capital field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Bubblers coach Kortney Showers, who guided the team to the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday, earned coach of the year honors.
Greencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson highlights Mid-Penn Colonial girls soccer all-star picks
Greencastle-Antrim had a historic 2022 in girls soccer, making the first PIAA state semifinal in program history after earning a District 3 second-place finish. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Palmyra’s Olivia Kirkpatrick, Hershey’s Emily Beitzel lead Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey all-star picks
The Mid-Penn Keystone coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Palmyra’s Olivia Kirkpatrick and Hershey’s Emily Beitzel sharing player of the year honors. The coach of the year award also was split between Hershey’s Savanna Lenker and Palmyra’s Kent Harshman. Check out...
Lower Dauphin’s Ashley Economopoulos headlines Mid-Penn Keystone girls soccerall-star picks
Lower Dauphin made program history this past season in girls soccer this past season, winning the first District 3 title in program history. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Boosted by their bigs, Chambersburg wrestlers have the lineup pieces to make a District 3 run
The Chambersburg Trojans will bring “an interesting group” into Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division competition this season, according to coach Matt Mentzer. Chambersburg has a chance to give opponents fits with the composition of its lineup, and Mentzer can rattle off a long list of names of kids who have potential to take a major leap elsewhere.
‘Surreal’: hockey player, cancer survivor drops puck at Bears game
When Hunter Leisey dropped the puck to start Sunday’s Hershey Bears game, it marked a big step in two significant personal battles. The first is Leisey’s quest to become the best hockey player he can be, an effort he has undertaken since he first learned to skate around age five. The second is his fight with leukemia, against which he has prevailed twice so far in his young life.
Gracyn Catalano’s OT goal lifts Mechanicsburg to PIAA 2A field hockey championship over Palmyra
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Mechanicsburg senior Gracyn Catalano knew when she received the ball in front of the net with the PIAA 2A field hockey title on her stick, the game was ostensibly over. 21 — Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game.
Steel-High’s balanced attack overpowers Windber in PIAA Class 1A tournament
Windber used its vaunted run game featuring 2,600-yard ace John Shuster to rack up 11 victories in 12 attempts this season. The talented Ramblers would not reach a clean dozen Saturday high atop Steelton. It’s not the first time a one-dimensional attack fizzled under the weight of the hometown Rollers.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Ejani Shakir’s decommitment, transfer portal scenarios, more
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after its dominant win over Rutgers. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
Penn State’s Kaytron Allen earns Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors
This week, it was Kaytron Allen’s turn to be recognized by the Big Ten. Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-freshman of the week on Monday for the second time this season, seven days after Nick Singleton earned the honor for a third time. Allen made quite the...
Penn State wrestlers cap off big weekend with title at Black Knight Open and commitments from 2 star recruits
Even without four starters in the lineup, Penn State’s wrestlers had more than enough firepower to finish on top Sunday at the Black Knight Open at Army West Point. The Nittany Lions, now idle until dual meets at Rider and Lehigh on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, cruised through the event with five champions, three runners-up and three other placewinners out of 13 entrants in eight weight classes. Penn State scored 110.5 team points to outdistance Army and Indiana, each of which with 95.
Penn State bowl projections point to SEC showdown; Lions open as 18-point favorites over Michigan State, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the latest bowl forecasts following the Lions’ win over Rutgers, plus an early point spread for Saturday’s season finale against the Michigan State Spartans. Signs are beginning to point toward Penn State slipping just outside the New...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 55-10 win at Rutgers | Jones
The reads begin with strokes for the offensive line who deserve a lot of credit for standing firm overall through a high workload with so many unit members out hurt. 1. The Penn State offensive line were ironmen.
How to get last-minute tickets to the Penn State vs. Michigan State football game (11/26/22)
The Penn State Nittany Lions will face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Game time is 4 p.m. at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is coming off a win, 55-10, against Rutgers on Nov. 19. If you are hoping to travel to Happy Valley for the Thanksgiving weekend...
Penn State Wrestling Lands Commitments From Two Former Cornell Recruits
Death, taxes, and Penn State wrestling constantly getting better. Two former Cornell recruits — brothers Erik and Mason Gibson — announced their commitment to Cael Sanderson’s program on Saturday. Erik, who signed his National Letter of Intent with the Big Red last December, never actually wrestled with Cornell and will now take his talents to Happy Valley.
