When Hunter Leisey dropped the puck to start Sunday’s Hershey Bears game, it marked a big step in two significant personal battles. The first is Leisey’s quest to become the best hockey player he can be, an effort he has undertaken since he first learned to skate around age five. The second is his fight with leukemia, against which he has prevailed twice so far in his young life.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO