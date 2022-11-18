Read full article on original website
tamaractalk.com
Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Tamarac
A postal service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Tamarac. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit and U.S. postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the armed robbery in Tamarac. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, BSO district deputies responded to an armed robbery incident....
Click10.com
Feds offer $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of mail master key thief in Broward
TAMARAC, Fla. – The U.S Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a recent theft in Broward County. Surveillance video shows an armed suspect running on Nov. 16 in Broward’s city of Tamarac after ambushing a U.S. Post Office mail carrier near Northwest 64 Court before running away.
WSVN-TV
SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
cw34.com
Deputy arrested for violent confrontation, convicted of lesser crimes, now in more trouble
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into big trouble when he didn't follow the old idiom, "Don’t bite the hand that feeds you." He was convicted of choking a pool service repairman who fixed his pool for...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser. Hollywood Police officers took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police...
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
Man drinks cup of bleach after jury finds him guilty in Miami-Dade courtroom
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (LOCAL 10 News) – A man in a Miami-Dade County courtroom waiting to hear the verdict on the armed robbery charges against him attempted to cause himself serious harm. His family said he drank a cup full of bleach, but questions remains as to how he...
cw34.com
Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
cw34.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
WSVN-TV
Police body cam footage shows aftermath of plane crash into Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A new view of a deadly plane crash from the perspective of police officers who were the first to arrive on the scene after the aircraft came down on a house. The final flight for that aircraft ended in tragedy as both people on board lost their lives.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in connection to woman’s fatal shooting in downtown Miami high-rise
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a May 2021 shooting inside of a downtown Miami high-rise. Twenty-four-year-old Haider Rana was taken into custody on Friday. He faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon. Police said a woman was shot and killed inside the...
NBC Miami
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
Juror admits misconduct, says he watched documentary about Broward death penalty case
The foreman of a jury that recommended sending a convicted killer back to the Florida’s death row last month admitted in court Monday that he watched a documentary about the case before he made his decision. Peter Avsenew was convicted June 10 of the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell in Wilton Manors in 2010. The same jury that convicted him returned in October to consider whether ...
17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say
A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
