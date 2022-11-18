ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Tamarac

A postal service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Tamarac. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit and U.S. postal inspectors with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the armed robbery in Tamarac. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, BSO district deputies responded to an armed robbery incident....
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Off-duty MDPD officer accused of driving drunk in cruiser in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer is in hot water after he allegedly drove under the influence while inside his marked cruiser. Hollywood Police officers took Leopold Louis into custody on Sunday, according to MDPD. In a statement, an MDPD spokesperson said they will allow Hollywood Police...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Miami woman arrested after officials say she redirected pension payments to herself

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Federal authorities say a woman from Miami funneled $185K worth of someone else’s retirement payments to herself. Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) arrested Shonnekia Scott, 48, on three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in a Florida Retirement System (FRS) fraud case.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Medics rushed a man to the hospital after he was shot several times in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 68th Terrace in the county’s Gladeview area just after 1:15 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert, according to a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
DANIA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Juror admits misconduct, says he watched documentary about Broward death penalty case

The foreman of a jury that recommended sending a convicted killer back to the Florida’s death row last month admitted in court Monday that he watched a documentary about the case before he made his decision. Peter Avsenew was convicted June 10 of the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell in Wilton Manors in 2010. The same jury that convicted him returned in October to consider whether ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

17-year-old bicyclist killed after riding into path of car, deputies say

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday evening after deputies said he rode his bicycle into the path of an oncoming car on State Road 7. The boy, of West Boca, attempted to cross from the west side of South State Road 7 to the east on his bicycle outside of the crosswalk shortly before 6 p.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2015 Kia Optima, driving north in the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy