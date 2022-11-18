Read full article on original website
Thanks, Patti Labelle: Sweet potato pie will always beat pumpkin in my household
Cold weather's return brings with it the memory of sweet potatoes roasting, a perfume that was a constant in my childhood home owing to my mother's love of those roasted tubers. Whenever we had them in the house, she'd always have one or two in the oven sitting cold and soft in their skins, waiting to be reheated as a side for whatever she was having.
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many good reasons to make a casserole. This classic dish combines different ingredients, such as meat, cheese and vegetables, for a hearty meal. There are many variations, from Italian lasagna to tuna noodle casserole or macaroni and cheese. Another selling point of casserole recipes is that they are easy to bake, serve, save as leftovers and reheat. However, to make a casserole, you need a quality casserole dish.
Wine Pairings to Enhance the Flavors of Thanksgiving Dinner
While the turkey may be the star of Thanksgiving dinner, a good wine to pair with will take your meal to the next level. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with a few wine pairings to enhance the flavors of your Thanksgiving dishes. Instagram: @shallwewine. Twitter:...
Best Iron Man glass
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If Iron Man is your favorite superhero, look into getting some glasses that feature him. Glasses are a great way to show off your love of this sarcastically witty superhero. You can use them for everyday beverages or for serving wine or cocktails, and they also make great soda glasses for movie nights with the family. The Geek Emporium NYC Iron Man Hand Etched Pint Glass is a top choice and features Iron Man ready to jump into action.
