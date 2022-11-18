Bell Scores Twice In Third Period For Alton, Rotter Twice For Edwardsville, But Bell's Goal At Buzzer Earns Redbirds Hockey Tie

Read full article on original website
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
edglentoday.com
Hauk Leads Tigers With 8 Points: Skylar Jones Scores 20 Points To Lead Whitney Young As Dolphins Defeat Edwardsville Girls
O'FALLON - Skylar Jones led the way with 20 points, while both Lisa Jones and Destiny Jackson added 12 points each as Chicago Whitney Young defeated Edwardsville 61-30 in the Tigers' season opener at the Southern Illinois Shootout Saturday afternoon at the OTHS Panther Dome in O'Fallon. The Dolphins had...
edglentoday.com
Poettker Scores Twice For Francis Howell, As Vikings Win Over Edwardsville 3-2 In Close Mid-States Hockey Game
EDWARDSVILLE - Logan Poettker scored twice for Francis Howell, with his goal just over five minutes into the final period making the difference as the Vikings, from Weldon Spring, Mo., in St. Charles County, defeated Edwardsville 3-2 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game Thursday night at RP Lumber Center in Edwardsville.
Photos: St. Mary's rallies in second half to beat Hillsboro in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinal
The St. Mary's football found itself in an unusual position on Saturday afternoon as the Dragons trailed visiting Hillsboro by six points at halftime of their Class 4 quarterfinal playoff game. The Missouri Class 3 champions a year ago before being bumped up to Class 4, St. Mary's entered ...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s soccer defeats St. Louis, advances in NCAA Tournament
KEY MOMENTS (from IU Athletics) 11’ – Indiana had its best chance of the first half from an early corner as the ball came inside the six-yard box to redshirt senior Daniel Munie. Munie tried a shot across his body, but SLU senior goalkeeper Carlos Tofern got right in front of it and deflected it out to freshman midfielder Jack Wagoner, who put an attempt wide.
Prep Zone: High School State Football and Soccer highlights
ST. LOUIS — Watch Fox 2’s coverage of local teams in state football and soccer action on Saturday. FOOTBALL Local football teams had the state final four or state championships on their mind heading into Saturday including CBC and East St. Louis. SOCCER Four area teams, Webster Groves, St. Francis Borgia, Orchard Farm, and CBC, […]
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Falls To Saint Louis, 76-73, In Hall Of Fame Tip-off
UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team fell to Saint Louis, 76-73, on Sunday, Nov. 20 In the Hall of Fame Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
MLB
Blake reflects on path from small town to big leagues
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How in the world, both you and Dusty Blake might still be wondering, does a person go from Candor, N.C. (population: 840 in 2020) to a job as head pitching coach of the tradition-rich St. Louis Cardinals?
edglentoday.com
Will Roberts Captures National Title: Three Dow Boys Shine In College Water Ski Nationals
ALABAMA - University of Alabama Junior Will Roberts, senior Brett Stackpole, and freshman Edward Roberts had a bright moment recently for the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Collegiate Water Ski Nationals. Will Roberts had the winning jump of 181 feet at the Collegiate Nationals at San Marcos River Ranch in...
Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle
ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer. Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.
Best Cheeseburger in Missouri is at a Tiny Drive-In on Route 66?
Looks can be deceiving. If you drive by a small drive-in diner on Route 66 in Missouri, you wouldn't know that the cheeseburger that is created inside is the best one in the state of Missouri, but that's what the claim is. This recent ranking comes courtesy of Yelp. They...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Illinois Business Journal
Holland Construction paves the way on four Metro East school renovation projects
While dozens of multi-family and industrial projects are happening across the region right now, several local K-12 schools are also getting a face-lift or a completely new facility. Holland Construction Services is currently managing four K-12 construction projects in the Metro East, with several others that wrapped within the last two years. Over the last 36 years, the company has managed 50 K-12 projects in the region, totaling more than $400 million in total renovation and construction costs.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man hurt in accident on Old Hwy. 21
An Imperial man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday, Nov. 19, on Old Hwy. 21 in the Meramec Heights area between Arnold and Fenton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Koester, 62, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 north on Old Hwy. 21 at Happy Lane at 9 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, then the pickup overturned, eventually coming to rest off the right side of the road.
feastmagazine.com
Noto Italian Restaurant becomes the only restaurant in St. Louis to be certified Neapolitan by AVPN
Little-known fact: Neapolitan pizza isn't technically Neapolitan unless it's certified by Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN) in Italy. About three weeks ago, Noto Italian Restaurant officially joined the ranks, making it the first and only restaurant in St. Louis to achieve the prestigious certification, which has only been awarded to around 100 other restaurants throughout North and South America.
FOX2now.com
Troy Family Dental in Illinois Offers Sedation Dentistry and Partial Dental Implants
ST. LOUIS — We are giving thanks to Troy Family Dental in Troy, IL. They make dentist visits so much better and less stressful. If you fear going to the dentist because of being in pain, or the sounds of the equipment on the teeth, let Troy Family Dental in Illinois put your fears to rest with sedation dentistry.
Get Your Drunk Ass Home for Free in St. Louis Thanksgiving Eve
Keep it safe this Skanksgiving by using a rideshare
