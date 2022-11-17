Read full article on original website
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on job in 'heinous act of violence,' mayor says
A Philadelphia sanitation worker was shot and killed Friday in a targeted attack, in what the local authorities labeled a "heinous act of violence."
24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks
Leonard Truesdale, 24, is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. He was arraigned on Nov. 9 on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offenses are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
police1.com
Rampant phony license plates used to get away with crimes in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — After five gunmen killed Nicolas Elizalde, 14, in a hail of bullets outside a Roxborough High School football scrimmage in late September, they clambered back into a gray Ford Explorer and sped away. It took investigators about a day to trace the suspects' path, piecing together sporadic...
Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
Two men shot in Delaware County: Police
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) – Two men were shot in Delaware County on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane in Yeadon just before midnight.The shooting is currently under investigation. No arrests were made.
Jury convicts Philadelphia man of double murder tied to drug sales in Kensington
Kevin Brogden was found guilty of third-degree murder and gun charges in the shooting deaths of Stephanie Rann and Effrain Rivera. Brogden will get an automatic life sentence behind bars.
fox29.com
Watch: Surveillance video released in May North Philadelphia double shooting and homicide
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - The Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking four men in connection with a double shooting that led to the death of one of the two shot In North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, on the 1700 block of...
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
Thanksgiving turkey giveway in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and local organizations are working to ensure everyone has something on the table. On Saturday, there will be two Turkey giveaways in our region.First, in North Philadelphia, the Philabundance Community Kitchen at 2224 North 10th Street is handing out frozen turkeys, side dishes and pies.The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies run out.Another turkey giveaway is happening Saturday in Camden.Mayor Victor Carstarphen, along with members of Camden's City Council, will be out to distribute 600 turkeys to families in the city starting at 10 a.m. The pickup location is Roosevelt Plaza Park at 520 Market Street in Camden.If you plan on grabbing a bird, you must register online first and bring a photo ID at the time of pickup.And, if you cannot make it Saturday, Camden will be hosting another turkey giveaway on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the North Camden Community Center at 1000 North 6th Street.
fox29.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia police in the 22nd District were called to the 2500 block of North Alder Street Saturday night, about 6 p.m., on a report of a stabbing. Officers found the 45-year-old victim inside...
fox8tv.com
Section 8 Housing Loophole
An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia’s housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. “My hope is that this can generate...
Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives in Philadelphia are searching for two armed carjackers who carried out a brazen broad daylight carjacking on North Hancock Street. According to police, on Monday, at around 7:30 am, the victim, a 32-year-old male, was on the 16xx block of N Hancock Street moving boxes from his office to his vehicle when he was approached by two unknown suspects armed with handguns who ordered the victim to lay on the ground and cover his face. “The suspects then demanded the victim’s car keys and searched his pockets for other valuables while they told the victim if The post Watch: Broad daylight armed carjackers force victim to ground, cover face appeared first on Shore News Network.
southjerseyobserver.com
Wanted! Do You Know Where Cesar Sanchez Is?
Cesar Sanchez is wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his court hearing for the charge of first degree narcotics and weapons charges. He has been wanted since September 26, 2019. Sanchez is described as a 6’4″, 32-year-old Hispanic male...
CBS3 Mysteries: Kyron Howerton, 24, was a father, 'momma's boy'
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sometimes, Kimberly Howerton forgets her son Kyron is gone. She'll want to hear his voice again, or she'll think about work she needs done around the house. And then she'll catch herself, and it hits her again: someone shot and killed Kyron last year, and his killer is still at large."I never imagined that I would have to live out the rest of my life without my son," Howerton told CBS3 Mysteries. It's easy to remember the good times."Remembering is easy," Howerton said. "It's the time I forget that he is gone that I hurt the most." Kyron Howerton,...
Philadelphia man sentenced for robbing more than $1M, pistol-whipping girl
A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after admitting he robbed a South Philly home, pulled a 17-year-old sleeping girl from her bed and pistol-whipped her.
wufe967.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
wufe967.com
FBI seeking information on 'serial armed robbers' in Philadelphia, offers $10,000 reward
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of three “serial armed robbers” who allegedly committed nine robberies at Rite Aid’s around Philadelphia. According to the FBI, the robberies took place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10...
22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
Black musicians, artists across Philadelphia eligible for $125K in grants
The Black Music City project supports Black artists in the region who aren’t receiving the funding needed to create their art. Grant applications are open until Jan. 10, 2023.
