Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Fauci deposed Wednesday in GOP lawsuit alleging COVID collusion with Big Tech
Dr. Anthony Fauci will sit for a deposition on Wednesday as part of a lawsuit that says the government colluded with social media companies to censor free speech.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Lawyers React to Report That Manhattan DA Sees Stormy Daniels Hush Money Payment as a Way to Criminally Charge Trump
As prosecutors in New York City weigh criminal charges against former president Donald Trump based on a years-old, alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, reaction to such potential legal action has been a mix of here we go again and “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Campaign Report — The GOP’s biggest loser
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as we make sense of this year’s elections and look ahead to 2024. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester, and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward…
Comments / 0