Blackhawks announced their ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey schedule for 2022-2023

CHICAGO – One of the more interesting reveals of the Blackhawks’ season so far was for their alternate uniform which they’ll wear during the 2022-2023 season.

That happened on October 20th, and as fans have voiced their opinions on it, the team has announced the five games in which they’ll don their “reverse retro” jerseys this season.

(Courtesy: Chicago Blackhawks)

The Blackhawks will wear them for the first time on Saturday when they face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden at 6 PM. That will be the only road game the team will sport the reverse retro jerseys, with the others coming at the United Center.

Here are the games in which the team will wear the alternate jersey:

November 25 – vs Canadiens – 1 p.m.

December 18 – vs Rangers – 6:30 p.m.

January 8 – vs Flames – 6 p.m.

January 12 – vs Avalanche – 7:30 p.m.

This edition of the reverse retro jersey is unique for the Blackhawks since it doesn’t have the team’s Native American head logo on the front. This has been a staple of the team’s main uniform along with the other alternate jerseys the team has worn through the years.

Instead, this sweater had “Chicago” written in the middle with black and white stripes with the team’s logo on the shoulder instead. There are also black and white stripes on the sleeves with white numerals.

The collar is black with a red NHL logo on the front.

All 32 NHL teams will have a reverse retro jersey for the 2022-2023 season.

