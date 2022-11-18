ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
411mania.com

The Young Bucks Update Bio Regarding AEW Dynamite in Chicago

– The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio taking note of how they’ll be wrestling in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Bucks and Omega will be in action on tomorrow’s Dynamite. It will be the second of the Best of Seven series against Death Triangle. If The Elite can win four matchups, they will regain the AEW World Trios Championships.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion

In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
411mania.com

Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End

In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com

Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts

Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
411mania.com

Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy

Booker T took some time on his most recent Hall of Fame podcast to talk about Road Dogg’s commentary on Bret Hart (via Wrestling Inc). Booker offered an opposing perspective to Dogg’s dismissal of Bret Hart’s ability as a worker and also provided an alternative viewpoint on if that characteristic should be the measure of a wrestler in the first place. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com

Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off

Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)

MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.

