Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
411mania.com
Teddy Long Spoke With CM Punk After All Out, Weighs In On Punk Potentially Going to WWE
Teddy Long has revealed that he spoke with CM Punk following his media scrum rant and backstage altercation at All Out. Speaking with Wrestling Inc, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his take on Punk’s situation and whether he thinks Punk could end up in WWE. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
The Young Bucks Update Bio Regarding AEW Dynamite in Chicago
– The Young Bucks have updated their Twitter bio taking note of how they’ll be wrestling in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Bucks and Omega will be in action on tomorrow’s Dynamite. It will be the second of the Best of Seven series against Death Triangle. If The Elite can win four matchups, they will regain the AEW World Trios Championships.
411mania.com
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
411mania.com
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown Moved to FS1 Due to PAC-12 Championship
– According to PWInsider, the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of the regular FOX Network due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 pm EST that night. Replays will be shown on FS1 at 10:00 pm and midnight thereafter.
411mania.com
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
411mania.com
Note on The Undertaker 1 deadMan Show Tickets, Undertaker Attending Survivor Series
– PWInsider reports that WWE Presents Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show on Friday, November 25 in Boston, Massachusetts before Survivor Series still has limited tickets left. Also, PWInsider notes that The Undertaker is expected to be backstage the following night for the premium live event. The Undertaker made his WWE...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was a Ladder Match Suggested For Survivor Series 1997?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts
Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
411mania.com
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd &...
411mania.com
Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy
Booker T took some time on his most recent Hall of Fame podcast to talk about Road Dogg’s commentary on Bret Hart (via Wrestling Inc). Booker offered an opposing perspective to Dogg’s dismissal of Bret Hart’s ability as a worker and also provided an alternative viewpoint on if that characteristic should be the measure of a wrestler in the first place. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
411mania.com
WWE News: 24/7 WWE Channel Coming to Foxtel Next Month, Asuka Visits Little Tokyo, Raw Video Highlights
– Foxtel in Australia has announced that it’s getting a 24/7 WWE channel coming on December 6. It will feature all the WWE premium live events as well. You can check out a promo clip on the announcement below:. – Asuka checked out Little Toky in Los Angeles in...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
Comments / 0