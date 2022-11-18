Read full article on original website
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Sets Season 2 Premiere at Netflix
Get ready to return to the world of Vikings as Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla sets its Season 2 premiere date for the new year. The eight-episode second season from showrunner Jeb Stuart will officially arrive Thursday, January 12, 2023, on the streaming platform, giving fans 50-minute installments to binge. Taking place over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived.
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega & Team Preview Netflix’s Kooky Addams Family Spinoff (VIDEO)
The Addams Family is back and putting Wednesday in the spotlight with Netflix‘s new series arriving just in time for a Thanksgiving Day binge fest with family and friends. From the mind of Tim Burton, Wednesday is an eight-episode series dropping November 23 with Jenna Ortega (Scream, You) stepping into the titular role as the Addams family’s iconic daughter. Ahead of the premiere, Ortega, her costars Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough stopped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s New York Comic-Con studio to preview the show.
Why We’re Already Expecting the New ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ to Be a Hit
Get ready to dive back into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender because the new live-action series is likely to be on Netflix sometime in 2023. The long-anticipated franchise is making a comeback after years in production. Like the original animated series, it takes place in a world where people from the four nations — the fire nation, the water tribes, the earth kingdom, and the air nation — can bend the elements to their will. It tells the story of a 12-year-old air nomad named Aang (Gordon Cormier) who runs away after learning he is the next Avatar (the only person who can bend all four elements). This revelation results in him being trapped in an iceberg for 100 years — that is, until southern water tribe siblings Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) accidentally release him. With his new group of friends, Aang embarks on a journey to master all four elements and defeat the evil Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), who wishes to take over the world.
Chippendales Drama, Marlee Matlin on ‘New Amsterdam,’ Shuttle Excavation, ‘Our Universe’
A Hulu true-crime docudrama explores dark doings within the Chippendales empire. Marlee Matlin guests on the midseason finale of New Amsterdam with an offer for Dr. Wilder. A History series about the “cursed waters” of the Bermuda Triangle unexpectedly reveals submerged wreckage of the Space Shuttle Challenger. Netflix takes an expansive look at Our Universe in a natural-history series from BBC Studios.
Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actress Was 47
Nicki Aycox, best known for her recurring part on Supernatural and her lead role in the TNT crime-drama Dark Blue, has died. She was 47. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” wrote Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 17. “She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Valentin Chmerkovskiy Says Gabby Windey’s Season 31 Finale Dance Is ‘Theatrical’
Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:. Valentin Chmerkovskiy and celebrity partner Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) are hours away from taking part in the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 final along with three other talented couples. The Ukrainian-born dance has won the coveted mirror ball trophy twice before — with actress Rumer Willis in Season 20 and Olympic medal-winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez in Season 23 — so there’s no doubt that Chmerkovskiy definitely has the talent to score a hattrick. Windey is not only a talented performer but she has also brings with her a legion of #BachelorNation friends. Still, this is one season where there’s no clear frontrunner.
Two ‘Rookie’ Faves Face a Thanksgiving Threat in ‘The Rookie: Feds’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
The Rookie: Feds is serving up Thanksgiving with a side of major suspense on Tuesday, November 22!. In an episode entitled “Standoff,” the team is called in to handle a hostage situation after a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving. As, as you see in the above exclusive sneak peek clip from the hour, one of the folks caught up in the crisis is none other than The Rookie‘s Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), prompting wife Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) to jump into the rescue operation being organized by Federal Supervisory Special Agent Garza (Felix Solis).
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Is Inspired by True, Terrifying Events
Somen “Steve” Banerjee was “an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process,” Hulu says. But if you’ve seen the trailer for Welcome to Chippendales, Hulu’s upcoming true crime saga, you know that Banerjee’s story is less the American dream and more of a murderous nightmare.
‘Love is Blind’ Stars SK and Raven Split Following Cheating Allegations
Another Love is Blind couple is no more as Season 3 stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have decided to go their separate ways amid allegations of cheating. Alagbada confirmed the split in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 20, noting the infidelity accusations and “on-going legal proceedings.” Ross later reshared the statement on her own Instagram Story.
Ask Matt: The ‘Walking Dead’ Finale, Did ‘The Real Love Boat’ Sink & More
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson to Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode
Is Law & Order: SVU‘s “will-they-won’t-they” relationship between Benson and Stabler about to hit the next level? That’s what fans are hoping for after a tease from the show’s executive producer. Long-time viewers of the Dick Wolf crime-drama know Mariska Hargitay‘s Captain Olivia Benson...
‘Christmas at the Drive-In’: Danica McKellar Teases ‘Snarky’ Banter in Enemies-to-Lovers Holiday Tale (VIDEO)
For her first movie on the Great American Family channel, Danica McKellar is throwing it back to the golden days of drive-in movie theaters. In Christmas at the Drive-In, premiering Friday, November 25 at 8/7c, The Wonder Years alum plays Sadie Walker, a lawyer fighting to save her hometown’s last surviving drive-in. In a You’ve Got Mail–style twist, the person trying to sell the property is a developer in favor of a more profitable tenant. He also happens to be Sadie’s high school ex, played by Neal Bledsoe.
‘Dancing’ Finale, TCM Salutes Angela Lansbury, ‘NCIS’ Talks Turkey, Special Delivery on ‘Good Doctor’
Dancing with the Stars stages its final round. Turner Classic Movies celebrates Angela Lansbury’s film career with showings of her three Oscar-nominated performances. NCIS investigates a shooting at a Thanksgiving 5K. The birth of sextuplets keeps the staff of The Good Doctor busy. Four celebs are left in the...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Streaming Date Announced on Paramount+
Tom Cruise‘s hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick is heading to Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22, just in time for the festive season. Viewers across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and other markets, the U.K., and Latin America, will be able to stream the action flick, which debuted in theaters over Memorial Day weekend earlier this year. It has grossed over $1.486 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing release of the year and the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career.
‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Previews Explosive Thanksgiving Episode
On your mark, get set, run for your lives. The NCIS team pulls security duty for a Navy admiral who’s the grand marshal of a Thanksgiving 5K — even lab denizens Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover) are out in the field — but chaos erupts when a shooter opens fire.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Co-Wrote a ‘Full Deadpool Christmas Movie’
In the Apple TV+ film Spirited, Ryan Reynolds joins Will Ferrell in a new musical take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. But superhero fans might be more “spirited” about the never-made movie Reynolds mentioned in a new interview: a Christmas film starring his beloved Deadpool character.
