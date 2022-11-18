Taylor Swift calls Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating' to watch

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift says the Ticketmaster fiasco for her Eras tour has been "excruciating" to watch.

Taylor Swift addressed the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her "Eras" tour following the cancellation of general sales. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The 32-year-old singer addressed the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of ticket sales for the upcoming tour.

"Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," the star said. "We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do," Swift said in a statement Friday on Instagram Stories.

"It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," she said.

Ticketmaster canceled general public sales for the Eras tour Thursday due "to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

Fans who took part in Ticketmaster's Verified Fan pre-sale experienced delays, error messages and hours-long queues.

In her post, Swift said there is "a multitude of reasons" why people had a hard time getting tickets.

"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," the singer said.

"And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means," she added.

Swift announced the Eras tour earlier this month following the release of her 10th album , Midnights . The tour begins March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and ends Aug. 9 in Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com