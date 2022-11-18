Snoop Dogg is reaching out to new customers: actual dogs. The rapper and entrepreneur is expanding into pet fashion with Snoop Doggie Doggs, his new brand of pet accessories. "If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh," Snoop said in a news release published on Thursday. "These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!"

