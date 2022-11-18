Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
After rapper launches pet accessory brand, now your dog can dress like Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg is reaching out to new customers: actual dogs. The rapper and entrepreneur is expanding into pet fashion with Snoop Doggie Doggs, his new brand of pet accessories. "If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh," Snoop said in a news release published on Thursday. "These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!"
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
WCVB
Pink delivers moving tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the American Music Awards
Pink performed a cover of "Hopelessly Devoted To You" at the American Music Awards in honor of the late singer and actress Olivia Newton-John. As she sang, photos of the "Grease" star were played on a screen behind her on stage at the Microsoft Theater. Newton-John died in August after a long battle with breast cancer.
Comments / 0