Los Angeles Times

Al Roker explains why he's been away from 'Today': blood clots in his leg and lungs

By Christie D'Zurilla
 4 days ago

Al Roker says he's "on the way to recovery" after being hospitalized for blood clots.

The "Today" weatherman shared the information Friday in posts on social media, captioning a photo of a bedside floral arrangement with an NBC News Weather mug.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote on Instagram , explaining why he's been absent from the show.

Roker typically does the weather daily and co-hosts the third hour of the morning show along with Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer. Jacob Soboroff has been Roker's stand-in in that third hour.

"After some medical whack-a-mole," Roker continued, "I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Roker's note made the air Friday morning, with Savannah Guthrie laying it out for viewers.

"He's in good spirits. We've all talked to him," Guthrie said, and host Hoda Kotb chimed in, "Yeah, he's in great spirits."

Carson Daly said Roker needed to get back to work soon, because seeing the weatherman on his treadmill every morning was Daly's "inspiration."

Roker has been open about his medical record on the show. In 2002, he shared his journey with his gastric bypass to lose weight .

And he has shared a host of health issues since the turn of the century, including two knee replacements, a hip replacement, carpal tunnel surgery and back surgery. In 2020, he was treated for prostate cancer .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

