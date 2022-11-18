Which cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs won’t come back for an encore next year? We have the list. But first, some observations. The dawn of the electric age arrives with the sunset of the sedan. Though unrelated, consumers continue to migrate to crossover SUVs and have begun adopting electric powertrains in greater numbers. It’s an American paradox to want cleaner, more efficient cars but not sacrifice the size and flexibility of larger, heavier, less efficient crossover SUVs. Automakers oblige, and the sacrifices for 2023 include everything from small underperforming cars to the beloved but anachronistic V-8 muscle car.

19 DAYS AGO