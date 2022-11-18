Read full article on original website
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
General Motors struggles with keeping the lights on
General Motors is recalling 340,000 SUVs because their daytime running lights do not turn off when the headlights are turned on, which could cause crashes.
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
NBC Los Angeles
Owners of Older Chrysler and Dodge Cars Warned Not to Drive Some Models Due to Exploding Takata Air Bags
Nearly 300,000 vehicle owners got a stark "Do Not Drive" warning Thursday after two more deaths were linked to exploding Takata air bags. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its warning applies to 276,000 Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers with model years between 2005 and 2010, along with MY Chrysler 300s from the same years. It comes after two people died in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers. Takata driver's side airbags exploded in both cases.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
ConsumerAffairs
FCA issues Do Not Drive order for older Dodges and Chryslers
If you own a 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagon, Dodge Challenger coupe, Dodge Charger, or Chrysler 300 the automaker says you should stop driving it immediately. FCA US warns that approximately 276,000 of these vehicles on U.S. highways still have Takata airbags on the driver’s side that have not been modified. The defective airbags can deploy unexpectedly, spraying bits of metal through the vehicle’s interior, resulting in death or injury.
Action News Jax
Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues
Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
FireRescue1
Hyundai recalls 44,000 SUVs over computer fire risk, warns drivers to park outside
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Hyundai is recalling more than 44,000 vehicles and warning drivers to park them outside because of a fire risk caused by the computer system. The issue affects 2018 Santa Fe Sport models’ anti-lock brake system, which can malfunction, cause an electrical surge and start a fire, even if the engine is turned off.
dcnewsnow.com
End of the road: Automakers discontinue these cars in 2023
Which cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs won’t come back for an encore next year? We have the list. But first, some observations. The dawn of the electric age arrives with the sunset of the sedan. Though unrelated, consumers continue to migrate to crossover SUVs and have begun adopting electric powertrains in greater numbers. It’s an American paradox to want cleaner, more efficient cars but not sacrifice the size and flexibility of larger, heavier, less efficient crossover SUVs. Automakers oblige, and the sacrifices for 2023 include everything from small underperforming cars to the beloved but anachronistic V-8 muscle car.
572,000 Ford F-150s Recalled for Bad Windshield Wiper Motors
FordThis is Ford's second wiper-related recall of 2022, and it's actually the smaller of the two.
Marconews.com
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.
Autoweek.com
Ford Brings Rally Trucks and Slammed ‘Stangs to SEMA
Technically, Ford Motor Company pulled out of SEMA this year, following the likes of General Motors, Honda, and Hyundai in a move away from the long-held aftermarket auto show. But that doesn't mean Ford's vehicles are missing from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, given that Ford has released some of the most popular off-road SUVs and electric trucks of late. With the help of Ford, a number of aftermarket companies have built their ideal renditions of everything from Broncos and Mavericks to F-150 Lightnings and even a Mustang Mach-E GT.
msn.com
GM stock turns positive as CEO Barra says auto maker on track for 2 million EVs by 2025
Shares of General Motors Co. reversed course in midday trading Thursday, rising 0.7% as the auto maker's investor day got underway and Chief Executive Mary Barra reaffirmed GM's goal of producing 2 million electric vehicles in 2025. "Today our focus in on the Ultium platform and accelerating our EV future," Barra said, referring to GM's battery architecture. Barra opened the event saying that GM's upcoming EVs, including electric SUV Chevy Equinox and electric pickup truck Sierra launching next year "will only add to this momentum." The EV lineup is also bringing new-to-GM buyers, Barra said. GM also highlighted "record number" of sales of the Chevy Bolt. So far this year, GM stock has lost 34%, compared with losses of around 17% for the S&P 500 index.
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
