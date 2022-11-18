Anyone with a sibling can relate to a situation where the big brother tells the little brother, “Stop following me around and stop copying me…or I’ll tell Mom!” That may have happened once or twice in the Mendelson household, but Daryl Mendelson, eldest brother of Braddon Mendelson, grew up keeping that little brother around. Today, Brothers Daryl Mendelson and Braddon Mendelson are playwrights and they’ve found that the plays they separately wrote will have opening nights on the same day, Jan. 13, 2023.

