Louisiana State

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Inside Holiday Bar, a Downtown Hot Spot in the Making

Ahead of its official debut on Friday, Holiday Bar was already the new see-and-be-seen haunt of choice for downtown. The West Village seafood-centric restaurant is the latest opening from Kyle Hotchkiss Carone’s Grand Tour Hospitality group, and promises to be just as buzzy. In the last few years, he’s opened the ever-busy American Bar and Saint Theo’s, both veritable hot spots in the neighborhood.
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

