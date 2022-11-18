Read full article on original website
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes
The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New Restaurant
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Advocate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
As the weather changes and it gets colder outside, the need for comfort becomes greater. If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress. Option A:. You can do what I often do to in stressful situations, and rock back-and-fort, hugging your knees for comfort, or...
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
Inside Holiday Bar, a Downtown Hot Spot in the Making
Ahead of its official debut on Friday, Holiday Bar was already the new see-and-be-seen haunt of choice for downtown. The West Village seafood-centric restaurant is the latest opening from Kyle Hotchkiss Carone’s Grand Tour Hospitality group, and promises to be just as buzzy. In the last few years, he’s opened the ever-busy American Bar and Saint Theo’s, both veritable hot spots in the neighborhood.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
