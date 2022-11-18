ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

brproud.com

All lanes open on I-10 West on Miss. River Bridge after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says two right lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident Tuesday morning. Congestion is currently approaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

DOTD remembers MAP employee who was stabbed to death

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday morning, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) deputies responded to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee being stabbed by a man after he pulled over to help someone on the side of the interstate. 66-year-old Darrell Guillory stopped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine parks close again after vandalism to men’s bathrooms

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine city parks were hit with vandalism, forcing closures again. Local government officials said mirrors were shattered, soap dispensers were ripped off walls, and trash was thrown, among other damages in a men’s restroom last weekend. Police are investigating the vandalism. Nearly a month...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian sent to hospital after crash Saturday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency officials responded to a crash Saturday night. Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says that a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive. Officials say they responded to the call around 7 p.m. and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle crashes into ditch on Staring, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vehicle that went into a ditch on Staring Lane on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, a passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials haven’t released any other information regarding this incident. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
wbrz.com

Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver, 27-year-old Benjamin Fontenot, along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said Fontenot's truck hit another car along LA-16...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Morning house fire left ‘total loss’ deemed arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The cause of a Tuesday morning house fire that left a home a “total loss” was deemed arson by fire investigators. Fire crews found the Brady Street home engulfed in flames at 4:44 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said. The fire was kept from spreading to neighboring houses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
BATON ROUGE, LA

