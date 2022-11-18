Read full article on original website
All lanes open on I-10 West on Miss. River Bridge after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says two right lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident Tuesday morning. Congestion is currently approaching...
Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina. Authorities said that crews hooked...
DOTD remembers MAP employee who was stabbed to death
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday morning, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) deputies responded to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee being stabbed by a man after he pulled over to help someone on the side of the interstate. 66-year-old Darrell Guillory stopped...
2 people identified in deadly car crash in Livingston Parish following pursuit, officials say
Plaquemine parks close again after vandalism to men’s bathrooms
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine city parks were hit with vandalism, forcing closures again. Local government officials said mirrors were shattered, soap dispensers were ripped off walls, and trash was thrown, among other damages in a men’s restroom last weekend. Police are investigating the vandalism. Nearly a month...
Vehicular pursuit of suspect ends in tragic Livingston Parish area crash; two killed
Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge businesses
Pedestrian sent to hospital after crash Saturday night in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency officials responded to a crash Saturday night. Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says that a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Highland Road near Dalrymple Drive. Officials say they responded to the call around 7 p.m. and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
Vehicle crashes into ditch on Staring, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vehicle that went into a ditch on Staring Lane on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, a passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials haven’t released any other information regarding this incident. This...
3 Coursey bank workers hospitalized after flyers were left there, Baton Rouge officials say
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
Livingston Parish chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
6 buildings evacuated, 3 people treated after coming into contact with flyers
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Two killed in Denham Springs car accident early Saturday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were killed in a car accident early Saturday morning when their vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole and caught on fire. According to State Police, 52-year-old Jerome Johnson was driving 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter down LA-16 near Vincent Road around 12:30 a.m. when the accident happened.
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says
Morning house fire left ‘total loss’ deemed arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The cause of a Tuesday morning house fire that left a home a “total loss” was deemed arson by fire investigators. Fire crews found the Brady Street home engulfed in flames at 4:44 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said. The fire was kept from spreading to neighboring houses.
Outdoor heater caused fire at restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night
BATON ROUGE - An outdoor heater caused a fire at a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at SoLou restaurant on Perkins Road, not far from Essen Lane, around 9:30 p.m. As of 10:01, the fire was under control.
One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
