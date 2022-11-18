Overwatch 2 players are getting free highlight intros for new heroes—but only until the end of the month

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have discovered an exploit that allows them to move much more quickly than normal. In a video posted to Reddit yesterday, user hamsterhead64 demonstrated that by connecting two separate controllers to your Switch while it’s in handheld mode and pressing both joysticks in the same direction, the player character will move faster in that direction. In the latter half of the video, hamsterhead64 zooms out to show themselves pushing the control sticks on two Joy-Cons at the same time, increasing the run speed. Dot Esports was able to test this glitch and confirm that it does work.

22 HOURS AGO