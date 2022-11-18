ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Karen Morrill
3d ago

put up nice homes for what?homeless to stop you on the broad walk.laying all over. streets not safe.bad people everywhere.

NJ.com

$3B new neighborhood proposed for abandoned Atlantic City’s Bader airfield

Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City, announced Monday a joint proposal to develop a large-scale residential community project in Atlantic City. Standing under a tent, just off the Boardwalk and in the shadows of his 100,000-square-foot year-round waterpark that is currently under construction,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Avalon lots sell for $21 million – a Seven Mile Island record

The sale of two adjacent lots in southern Avalon for a combined $21 million set a record for Seven Mile Island, which encompasses Avalon and Stone Harbor. The empty beachfront lot at 163 68th St. sold in October for $11.5 million. The second lot, at 165 68th St., sits behind the beachfront lot and has a 4,700-square-foot home. It sold to the same buyer for $9.5 million.
AVALON, NJ
CBS Philly

$3B Atlantic City development will feature canals, high-end auto track

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast.Tower Developments and Post Brothers on Monday unveiled plans for a project they call Casa Mar, a water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam.It would be built on the former Bader Field site, which used to house an air facility that was the first in the world to be called...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
playnj.com

Atlantic City Casinos Continue Slide In October As Revenue Drops To $220 Million

Atlantic City casinos have a trend when it comes to monthly revenue in the fall, and October fell right in line. The city’s nine properties reported $220.6 million in land-based revenue, marking the third straight month in which they made less than the previous month. The latest report from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show casino win from slots and table games dropped $32 million (-12.4%) from September and nearly $17 million (-7.1%) year-over-year.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches

Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
acprimetime.com

NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training

A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle to Establish Formal “Dune Line”

Sea Isle City and a federal agency that oversees beach replenishment projects will be drawing a line in the sand – sort of. An ordinance expected to be approved Tuesday by City Council will establish a formal “dune line” along Sea Isle’s oceanfront. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held 10 a.m. at Council chambers in City Hall before a vote is taken.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?

This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Shore News Network

Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn

An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men

A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

