New York City, NY

CBS New York

Brooklyn art installation sparks conversation about police brutality

NEW YORK -  A public art installation in Downtown Brooklyn aims to spark a conversation about police brutality. The Plaza at 300 Ashland is temporarily home to six 7' tall black towers, shaped like emergency call boxes. Inside each box, a screen plays video and audio of 20-year-old testimonies of police violence and injustice.Retired detective Graham Weatherspoon reflects on the words he said for the project two decades ago."Very emotional for me. I spoke about an incident where I was attacked by two NYPD officers because I was running down the street in Midtown Manhattan," he explained to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.The...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market

Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Maternal Health Resources On The Go: BP Reynoso Launches New Campaign

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, along with his newly minted Maternal Health Taskforce, has announced the latest in a series of investments to “make Brooklyn the safest place to have a baby.”. The latest investment: A new $250,000 multicultural multimedia campaign, spearheaded by Reynoso. The multimedia campaign includes an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Tracking Amazon: the Brooklynites Monitoring Pollution from Delivery Hubs

Brooklyn residents are using air quality and traffic sensors to see how new warehouses affect their community. For the past year, a pair of plain-looking buildings has been at the center of a simmering conflict in a close-knit waterfront community in New York City. They look like warehouses, with tall […] Click here to view original web page at www.theguardian.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

No Gucci, yes homeless housing, in pending Innovation QNS deal

When she says mixed income, she means it. New York City Council Member Julie Won touted a tentative deal Thursday after a subcommittee voted to approve the Innovation QNS development in her Astoria, Queens, district. Won said she’s proud that it won’t just be a mall for the wealthy. “They have this vision of this beautiful luxury tower for folks and the rendering shows Chanel and Gucci,” she said of the development team. “Oh really? Let me make this mixed-use beautiful arts district be the safe haven for these homeless folks. So that’s what we’re doing.” Won pointed to an apparently since-changed promotional image of the project, featuring what looks like stores for the high-end brands. The Innovation QNS team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gucci or not, the renderings do look like an outdoor mall. Won said the deal isn’t done until she has formal commitments in writing, because “You just never know with these people,” but her support for the project seems imminent. “Everything I asked for, they gave to me,” Won said. “I just need it finalized on paper.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

New Fleet of All-Electric Dollar Vans to Provide Greener Rides to ‘Transportation Deserts’ in Brooklyn

A brand new clean-energy program has been announced for Brooklyn, which will replace New York City’s current models of gas-powered dollar vans with an all-electric fleet. The program, called the Clean Transit Access Program, received a $10 million award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to electrify the fleet of alternative transportation vehicles for Brooklyn and Queens.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery

Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets

NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Pending power struggle over BOE appointment in Manhattan

An open seat on the New York City Board of Elections may cause another power struggle in Manhattan. Democratic County Chair Keith Wright nominated on Friday night a close ally, Barry Weinberg, to fill Jenny Lam Low’s seat as the Democrat representing Manhattan on the board. Low stepped down after taking a job with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration, and has also left her job as special advisor to New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.
MANHATTAN, NY
anash.org

Hundreds Of Crown Heights Fathers And Sons Join Avos U’banim

Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush. Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush.
BROOKLYN, NY

