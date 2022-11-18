Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
Related
Brooklyn art installation sparks conversation about police brutality
NEW YORK - A public art installation in Downtown Brooklyn aims to spark a conversation about police brutality. The Plaza at 300 Ashland is temporarily home to six 7' tall black towers, shaped like emergency call boxes. Inside each box, a screen plays video and audio of 20-year-old testimonies of police violence and injustice.Retired detective Graham Weatherspoon reflects on the words he said for the project two decades ago."Very emotional for me. I spoke about an incident where I was attacked by two NYPD officers because I was running down the street in Midtown Manhattan," he explained to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.The...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn Heights condo tops borough’s luxury market
Deals slowed but prices remained strong last week in Brooklyn’s luxury market. Another 14 homes asking $2 million or more — seven townhouses, five condos and two co-ops — went into contract, according to Compass’ weekly report. That’s the same number as the previous week.
bkreader.com
Peaches’ New Downtown BK Location Now Open for Brunch in Upscale Setting
Peaches — best known for Southern fried chicken that has caused lines to form outside its Bed-Stuy locations — has opened a new location in Downtown Brooklyn and is now serving brunch. Peaches Prime is the latest offering from B&C Restaurants’ founding partners Craig Samuel and Ben Grossman,...
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
bkreader.com
Maternal Health Resources On The Go: BP Reynoso Launches New Campaign
Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, along with his newly minted Maternal Health Taskforce, has announced the latest in a series of investments to “make Brooklyn the safest place to have a baby.”. The latest investment: A new $250,000 multicultural multimedia campaign, spearheaded by Reynoso. The multimedia campaign includes an...
bkreader.com
Tracking Amazon: the Brooklynites Monitoring Pollution from Delivery Hubs
Brooklyn residents are using air quality and traffic sensors to see how new warehouses affect their community. For the past year, a pair of plain-looking buildings has been at the center of a simmering conflict in a close-knit waterfront community in New York City. They look like warehouses, with tall […] Click here to view original web page at www.theguardian.com.
cityandstateny.com
No Gucci, yes homeless housing, in pending Innovation QNS deal
When she says mixed income, she means it. New York City Council Member Julie Won touted a tentative deal Thursday after a subcommittee voted to approve the Innovation QNS development in her Astoria, Queens, district. Won said she’s proud that it won’t just be a mall for the wealthy. “They have this vision of this beautiful luxury tower for folks and the rendering shows Chanel and Gucci,” she said of the development team. “Oh really? Let me make this mixed-use beautiful arts district be the safe haven for these homeless folks. So that’s what we’re doing.” Won pointed to an apparently since-changed promotional image of the project, featuring what looks like stores for the high-end brands. The Innovation QNS team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gucci or not, the renderings do look like an outdoor mall. Won said the deal isn’t done until she has formal commitments in writing, because “You just never know with these people,” but her support for the project seems imminent. “Everything I asked for, they gave to me,” Won said. “I just need it finalized on paper.”
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
bkreader.com
New Fleet of All-Electric Dollar Vans to Provide Greener Rides to ‘Transportation Deserts’ in Brooklyn
A brand new clean-energy program has been announced for Brooklyn, which will replace New York City’s current models of gas-powered dollar vans with an all-electric fleet. The program, called the Clean Transit Access Program, received a $10 million award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to electrify the fleet of alternative transportation vehicles for Brooklyn and Queens.
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
Hundreds of turkeys handed out at Plaza Auto Mall
The soup kitchen partnered with Council Member Farah Lewis' office and the mayor's Office of Community Affairs to offer both kosher turkeys and ready-to-eat cooked meals free to migrants and local Brooklyn residents in need.
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Street safety advocate hit by car while biking to NYC memorial for crash victims
Street safety advocates and families of victims killed in car crashes gather in Brooklyn's Lincoln Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 20 to remember New Yorkers killed by motorists this year. Advocates and families of crash victims gathered in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday to commemorate those killed by motorists in the city this year. [ more › ]
NY1
Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery
Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
No decision yet on federal charges for 2 men arrested in connection with NYC synagogue threat, FBI says
Authorities are still trying to determine whether to file federal charges against two men arrested in connection with a threat against a New York synagogue, an FBI official said Monday.
Hochul announces increased protection for hate crime targets
NEW YORK -- In light of the Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting and the recent threat to the Jewish community in New York City, Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police will be increasing protection for hate crime targets."New York, this is personal. This is the home of the LGBTQ movement. We have many, many friends who are now just devastated and concerned for their own safety," Hochul said. "Hate crime is real, and the state of New York is taking every step possible to be in the business of preventing crimes and preventing instances."In a statement, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The State Police will work in close coordination with our state, local and federal partners to keep all our communities safe from violence. We appreciate the resources and support from Governor Hochul to help us accomplish this mission." The governor's office says the state police's Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is reaching out to LGBTQIA+ communities and synagogues and other Jewish community spaces across the state, and police are ramping up surveillance for potentially vulnerable communities.State police and the NYPD continue to monitor social media for any threats.
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
cityandstateny.com
Pending power struggle over BOE appointment in Manhattan
An open seat on the New York City Board of Elections may cause another power struggle in Manhattan. Democratic County Chair Keith Wright nominated on Friday night a close ally, Barry Weinberg, to fill Jenny Lam Low’s seat as the Democrat representing Manhattan on the board. Low stepped down after taking a job with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration, and has also left her job as special advisor to New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.
anash.org
Hundreds Of Crown Heights Fathers And Sons Join Avos U’banim
Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush. Over 400 fathers and sons attended the first week of the Avos Ubanim Betzalel learning program this past Motzoei Shabbos in Crown Heights, Remsen Village and East Flatbush.
Comments / 0