ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March

PHOENIX — Attention all Parrot Heads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are stopping by Phoenix next year on their U.S. tour. "We're thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Cora Reefer Band back to Footprint Center," General Manager Ralph Marchetta said. "We can't wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!"
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Man dies in Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX — A man is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Phoenix, the city's fire department said. Officials arrived on the scene near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road to find heavy smoke coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex, the department said. The responding firefighters found the man unresponsive and not breathing during search and rescue.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours to pay rent — a 42% jump

An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Arizona's newest snowplows have some creative names. Here's why

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the above video aired during a previous broadcast. 2.5 million Arizonans turned out on Election Day to decide the political fate of the state. In addition to the elections for state and federal offices, another election run by ADOT got nearly 7,000 votes on another important issue.
ARIZONA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Queen Creek, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Tempe High School soccer team will have a game with Crismon High School on November 22, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TEMPE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall

Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy