Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Related
Jimmy Buffett in Phoenix: Popular singer headed to Arizona in March
PHOENIX — Attention all Parrot Heads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are stopping by Phoenix next year on their U.S. tour. "We're thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Cora Reefer Band back to Footprint Center," General Manager Ralph Marchetta said. "We can't wait to welcome the Parrot Heads back to downtown Phoenix for what will be the party of the year!"
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 18-20
PHOENIX — A nonprofit group examined chances that a recount would change election results, Tom Petty’s estate responded to Kari Lake’s video using the late rocker’s song and a lucky winner in Scottsdale won over $1 million at a slot machine. Here are some of the...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
Man dies in Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX — A man is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Phoenix, the city's fire department said. Officials arrived on the scene near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road to find heavy smoke coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex, the department said. The responding firefighters found the man unresponsive and not breathing during search and rescue.
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
What's the most likely time to get hit on Arizona roads? The answer may surprise you
ARIZONA, USA — Every day, bumper-to-bumper traffic seems to be accompanied by sirens. It can feel like that all the time on Arizona roadways, but the worst time is during the evening rush hour. In Arizona, rush hour actually lasts three hours. The 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
23-Year-Old Jasmin Garcia Romero Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred near the intersection of 16th and Mohave Streets, just south of Buckeye Road at around 3:30 a.m.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours to pay rent — a 42% jump
An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
Arizona's newest snowplows have some creative names. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: the above video aired during a previous broadcast. 2.5 million Arizonans turned out on Election Day to decide the political fate of the state. In addition to the elections for state and federal offices, another election run by ADOT got nearly 7,000 votes on another important issue.
Queen Creek, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Tempe High School soccer team will have a game with Crismon High School on November 22, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
'I got you': JJ Watt pays back fan who lost $1K bet during Cards game
ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Cardinals and many of their respective fans are south of the border to watch Monday Night Football. But it was last week's matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs, the LA Rams, that still has people talking. Valley resident, Joey Reyes, took to Twitter...
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Mead mysteries, Arizona snowplows, animal antics: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
PHOENIX - From a mother's cancer-free reveal to the secrets that lie underneath Lake Mead, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 12-18 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
citysuntimes.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
Data shows holiday travel led to some of the worst accident days in Arizona last year
PHOENIX — Nearly 500 crashes in a single day last year put a damper on a holiday season that should be about family and food. In 2020, the Friday before Thanksgiving saw 492 accidents, the third most accidents in a single day all year, data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 9