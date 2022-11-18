Read full article on original website
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church Presents a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner
November 22, 2022 - Bright Morning Star Baptist Church presents a Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner on Thursday, November 24, 2022 from 10am until 1pm. Everyone is invited. If you know any needing a meal delivered (within city limits) facility approval, please call 936-332-2789 or 936-590-5392 and leave message or text by Wednesday, November 23 at noon.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
West Shelby County VFD Responds to Vehicle Fire on FM 711
November 21, 2022 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) reports they responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 on FM 711. The firemen left the station at 7:07pm with two brush trucks and were back in station by 7:40pm. The vehicle fire was in a truck belonging to Ashley Ronalds. The fire appeared to have started in the wiring in the dashboard.
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
Get ready for one of the best Christmas festivals in East Texas
The historic courthouse in Marshall will light up the square this week for the famous "Wonderland of Lights."
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce, EDC Invites All to Shop Local and Win
November 22, 2022 - From November 18 through December 18, the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and Timpson Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) invites everyone to shop local and win!. Win by investing in your community; Win by supporting your local businesses; Win by saving your gas dollars; and Win...
City of Tenaha Governing Body Notice of Regular Meeting, Nov. 28 Agenda
November 22, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Monday the 28th day of November 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
East Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued
An Amber Alert issued for a child reported abducted out of East Texas was discontinued Monday around 1 p.m.
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
5 new vehicles stolen from Union Pacific railyard part of a growing trend
SHREVEPORT, La. – Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle. That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo sheriff's deputies at...
“The Hills of San Augustine” by Neal Murphy
November 21, 2022 - Many cities are known for the hills surrounding them. Rome is known as the “city of seven hills”. There is also a Seven Hills in Ohio. San Augustine can also boast of several hills surrounding the city. In the 1950’s when a teenager, I had experiences on each one of them. There are four hills surrounding the city – actually three hills and one dip.
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
Joaquin Elementary Places 2nd at District 23AA Academic UIL Meet
November 21, 2022 - On November 17, 2022 Joaquin Elementary traveled to Stephen F. Austin State University to compete in Academic UIL for District 23AA. We are proud of our students for their outstanding performance. Joaquin Elementary placed 2nd as a district. Below are the placings from the event:. Art...
Ice Cube’s Bossier City Show Has Been Cancelled
Sad news for music fans in Shreveport and Bossier City, as a massive show set for December has been called off. Brookshire Grocery Arena sent out an email alert letting everyone know the Ice Cube & Cypress Hill show set for December 2nd, 2022 has been cancelled. Their release said:
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
Harrison County Jail placed on state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been added to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The inspection took place on Oct. 9. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing of the fire panel at the...
