November 21, 2022 - Many cities are known for the hills surrounding them. Rome is known as the “city of seven hills”. There is also a Seven Hills in Ohio. San Augustine can also boast of several hills surrounding the city. In the 1950’s when a teenager, I had experiences on each one of them. There are four hills surrounding the city – actually three hills and one dip.

