Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Temperatures, rain chances trending higher into the holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Days: Late Thanksgiving through Saturday. First Alert Weather Days: Late Thanksgiving through Saturday. We started the work week with the coldest temperatures of the season so far! Fortunately, although still cold, temperatures will trend warmer over the next few days. Anticipate freezing temperatures to start your Tuesday before highs near the 60-degree mark by the afternoon hours. Temperatures warm back into the mid 60s by Wednesday!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Warming trend will make for a rainy holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will gradually warm up this week along with increased rain chances by Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday. First Alert Weather Days Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Periods of rain. A cool afternoon is on the way with lots of sun and high temperatures near 55 degrees....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tree lighting festival happening in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual tree lighting festival, an event hosted by the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, is back in uptown Tuesday night. It’s happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium. Crews have been working since Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Safety ahead of Thanksgiving Eve Parade in Charlotte

A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. If you live in the Cotswold area or if you’ve been to any fast-food restaurant, you know you may need to wait a while or that traffic could spill out onto the side of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mall safety ahead of holiday shopping in Charlotte

A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 44 minutes ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews on scene of helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte

At one point, roughly 2,700 customers in the area were without power. Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte. That crash happened on Mallard Creek Road, not far from West W.T. Harris Boulevard and just down the road from the Keith Family YMCA. Group...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Now Expected To See An Exceptionally Snowy and Cold Winter

The Charlotte region (and most of the Southeast) is expected to receive an above average amount of snow throughout the upcoming winter months. The new 2022-23 Farmers Almanac has just been released and reads; “The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s. December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SouthPark Mall reopens, no evidence of shooting

Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers. Updated: 20 hours ago. Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon for Shanquella Robinson. The 25-year-old was found dead last month...
CHARLOTTE, NC

