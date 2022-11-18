ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gets married in White House wedding

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony — temperatures were in the low 40s — on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the very first time. It’s the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
Former anti-abortion activist alleges another Supreme Court leak in 2014: report

A former anti-abortion activist has claimed that long before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the outcome of another decision involving contraception and religious freedom was leaked. In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, reported by the New York Times, the Rev. Rob Schenck alleges that he was...

