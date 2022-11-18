Read full article on original website
Related
Marconews.com
Biden becomes first president to turn 80 in office: Here are the oldest presidents in US history
President Joe Biden turns 80 Sunday, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to do so while in office. At 78 years and 61 days, Joe Biden was the oldest president sworn in to office. Before Biden, his predecessor Donald Trump held the title of oldest president at the time of...
Marconews.com
President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, gets married in White House wedding
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, were married Saturday in just the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged “I do’s” during a nippy late-morning ceremony — temperatures were in the low 40s — on the South Lawn, which was turned into a wedding venue for the very first time. It’s the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.
Marconews.com
Former anti-abortion activist alleges another Supreme Court leak in 2014: report
A former anti-abortion activist has claimed that long before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the outcome of another decision involving contraception and religious freedom was leaked. In a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts, reported by the New York Times, the Rev. Rob Schenck alleges that he was...
Marconews.com
Kevin McCarthy wants to block three Democrats from committees if he becomes House speaker
WASHINGTON – House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy served further notice Sunday that his potential speakership will be politically volatile, saying he will try to keep three high-profile Democrats off of certain committees. Democrats said McCarthy will do whatever his right wing wants him to do because he still lacks...
Senate Democrats’ Campaign Chief Explains How Trump Helped His Party Hold the Senate
Senator Gary Peters answers nine questions about why Democrats held the Senate and how they plan to win Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff.
Mar-a-Lago documents: Appeals court hearing to determine future of special master review
As former President Donald Trump faces the new reality of a special counsel leading Justice Department investigations on his conduct, a federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should remove what has been a notable hurdle in one of the probes.
Comments / 0