Lauderdale Lakes, FL

CBS News

Find your nearest Thanksgiving giveaway around town

Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's 30th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade. Volunteers will deliver more than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to families caring for a child with special healthcare needs. What: Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's 30th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade. When: 9 a.m. Sunday, November 20. Where: Children's Diagnostic & Treatment...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miabites.com

Not Just Turkey: Where to Eat in Miami for Thanksgiving

Suddenly the thought of shopping for and preparing the whole Thanksgiving meal seems a bit daunting, and if you are like my family not everyone eats turkey, so suddenly you are faced with preparing a menu to please the vegan, the vegetarian and the “Turkey and Stuffing” guy. Many of the hotels are offering traditional and not-so-traditional Thanksgiving menus, but here a few we found pretty enticing.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
SUNRISE, FL
Miami New Times

Food Organizations to Support on Give Miami Day 2022

It's a week before Thanksgiving and many of us are busy shopping for groceries, decorating the house, and deciding who has to pick Aunt Edna up at the airport. But while some of us are entering the season of eating, drinking, and shopping to excess, many Miamians are wondering if they can put any food on the table.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Amid rising prices, demand for free turkeys in South Florida also up

MIAMI - Thanksgiving turkey could cost 21 percent more this year for shoppers, according to the American Farm Bureau Association. That is why some families may end up struggling to put a holiday meal on the table this year. "Food prices are behind the gas prices, so I think everybody is here because it's free," said Walter Hernandez, one of hundreds of people in line Friday at the Miami Marlins annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution, adding that it's been a tough year because of inflation. "It's going to help me even though it's $50. It's going to help...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1

Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Enjoy the New Miami-Dade Farmers Month

As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday. And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November. Organized by the Greater Miami...
MIAMI, FL
downbeach.com

Brisk business at Margate Fall Farmers Market

MARGATE – There was a steady stream of shoppers at the Fall Community Farmers Market held in the veranda at Steve & Cookies By The Bay Sunday morning. The weather outside was nearly frightful, but inside it was warm and inviting. It was the first fall farmers market held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the Thanksgiving market for the last two years.
MARGATE, FL

