WSVN-TV
Volunteers with 100 Black Men of South Florida pack thousands of Thanksgiving meal boxes
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Pembroke Park packed hope for families days before Thanksgiving. The nonprofit 100 Black Men of South Florida on Saturday helped put together thousands of boxes filled with food to make a Thanksgiving dinner. Participants assembled the boxes at Feeding South Florida‘s warehouse.
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
WSVN-TV
City of Lauderdale Lakes partners with Farm Share for holiday food drive
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays. It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm share to give food to those that need it the most.
CBS News
Find your nearest Thanksgiving giveaway around town
Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's 30th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade. Volunteers will deliver more than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to families caring for a child with special healthcare needs. What: Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center's 30th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade. When: 9 a.m. Sunday, November 20. Where: Children's Diagnostic & Treatment...
WSVN-TV
Rain no obstacle for revelers of all ages at Winterfest’s Family Fun Day in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy conditions couldn’t stop some early winter fun for dozens of families in Fort Lauderdale. Winterfest’s Family Fun Day welcomed revelers of all ages to Esplanade Park, located at 400 SW 2nd Ave., Sunday. The annual event, sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital...
miabites.com
Not Just Turkey: Where to Eat in Miami for Thanksgiving
Suddenly the thought of shopping for and preparing the whole Thanksgiving meal seems a bit daunting, and if you are like my family not everyone eats turkey, so suddenly you are faced with preparing a menu to please the vegan, the vegetarian and the “Turkey and Stuffing” guy. Many of the hotels are offering traditional and not-so-traditional Thanksgiving menus, but here a few we found pretty enticing.
WSVN-TV
Farm Share teams up with local church to hand out food in time for Thanksgiving
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community. Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week. The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist...
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies Challenge raises money for people facing intellectual, developmental disabilities in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A non-profit organization brought love to Miami Beach with a huge fundraiser. Best Buddies hosted an event that challenged participants to bike 75 miles through Miami alongside a fleet of police officers, Friday morning. The riders raised a minimum of $10,000 each to join the...
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
South Florida weather: Days of rain ahead of Thanksgiving then cold front
Swampy clouds the color of dirty marshmallow cream will weigh on South Florida early into Thanksgiving week with bouts of heavy rain defying the more than month-old dry season. The stall in the atmosphere may begin to break Thursday into Friday with a cool front wiping away the moist gloom and dropping daytime...
Miami New Times
Food Organizations to Support on Give Miami Day 2022
It's a week before Thanksgiving and many of us are busy shopping for groceries, decorating the house, and deciding who has to pick Aunt Edna up at the airport. But while some of us are entering the season of eating, drinking, and shopping to excess, many Miamians are wondering if they can put any food on the table.
Amid rising prices, demand for free turkeys in South Florida also up
MIAMI - Thanksgiving turkey could cost 21 percent more this year for shoppers, according to the American Farm Bureau Association. That is why some families may end up struggling to put a holiday meal on the table this year. "Food prices are behind the gas prices, so I think everybody is here because it's free," said Walter Hernandez, one of hundreds of people in line Friday at the Miami Marlins annual Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving distribution, adding that it's been a tough year because of inflation. "It's going to help me even though it's $50. It's going to help...
WSVN-TV
MIA, FLL passengers react to holiday rush; AAA reports 8% air travel increase from 2021
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As Thanksgiving week gets underway at South Florida airports, travel experts reveal a spike in passenger numbers and provide tips to help avoid the worst of the holiday rush. 7News cameras on Sunday captured large crowds at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International...
WSVN-TV
Lights illuminate Merrick Park Christmas tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual tree tradition took place at Merrick Park. 7’s Belkys Nerey flipped the switch on the 50-foot tree at the festivities at 405 Biltmore Way in Coral Gables, Wednesday night. It took a second to light up the night, but the luminescence delivered...
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Throws a Happy Hour for Local Professionals Dec. 1
Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber is holding a Live at 5 Happy Hour for local entrepreneurs and business professionals. Held on Thursday, December 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, the cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members, and the chamber offers a BOGO deal on all tickets. Admission includes one drink and appetizers.
southdadenewsleader.com
Enjoy the New Miami-Dade Farmers Month
As we draw closer to Thanksgiving Day, thoughts shift from the sweetness of Halloween to the savoriness of this month’s beloved annual holiday. And now with Miami-Dade Farmers Month also debuting, we’ll have a new yearly tradition to look forward to every November. Organized by the Greater Miami...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
downbeach.com
Brisk business at Margate Fall Farmers Market
MARGATE – There was a steady stream of shoppers at the Fall Community Farmers Market held in the veranda at Steve & Cookies By The Bay Sunday morning. The weather outside was nearly frightful, but inside it was warm and inviting. It was the first fall farmers market held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the Thanksgiving market for the last two years.
WSVN-TV
Best Buddies holds 24th annual gala in Miami, supermodel Cindy Crawford awarded ‘Spirit of Friendship’
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies. Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station,...
