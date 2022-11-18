ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Waiting on the wheeling and dealing

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! Are you getting ready for Thanksgiving? I am in charge of pies this year, I’ll be whipping up pumpkin, chocolate, and pecan for a large group at my parents’ house. Just a few more days of work and then a long weekend with lots of family and food.
Camden Chat

Orioles free agent target: Nathan Eovaldi

The Orioles signing a blue-chip arm like Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom may seem slightly more realistic than previous years, but reports still indicate that Baltimore will set its target below the top tier of free agent pitchers. However, Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde are pursuing options that would represent a significant improvement in the rotation next season.
Camden Chat

Orioles free agent target: José Quintana

With Mike Elias having proclaimed “liftoff” for the Orioles, Camden Chat writers are hoping for some impactful free agent additions to the roster. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be looking through possible signings - some more realistic than others. Last week, several CC writers, including...
