State police have released more details on what was reported by Indiana County 911 as a call for utility lines down yesterday morning. Troopers say that they were called out at 4:35 AM to a report of a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at 130 Stormer Road in White Township. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Ressler of Indiana, was the driver at the time of the crash and was under the influence of alcohol. While he was arrested for DUI, police found a pistol on his person, and that the pistol’s serial number was obliterated.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO