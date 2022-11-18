Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Small TFT Set 8 PBE patch kicks off second week of testing, focusing on traits, Hero Augments, and bug fixes
Riot Games is set to ship a small Teamfight Tactics PBE update today focusing on more bug fixes, along with Set Eight balance changes to a handful of traits and Hero Augments. Players can expect a big TFT Set Eight PBE update tomorrow based on data from over the weekend. But to start off the second week of Monsters Attack! testing, the team will drop a small-size patch today that was locked in last Friday, Nov. 18, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. The areas of focus for today’s update include changes to Galio and LeBlanc Hero Augments, along with smaller tweaks to traits. Players can expect the update to hit the PBE servers around 2pm CT.
dotesports.com
All current CS:GO maps: Active duty, competitive maps and more
The undeniable king of tactical FPS on PC, as well as Steam itself, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has retained a massive level of popularity over the years thanks to its iconic maps. Aside from maps designed by Valve themselves, CS:GO will also rotate in community-made maps, with the absolute best of those given the opportunity to remain as permanent additions.
dotesports.com
When does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid come out?
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven that is adding a new operator, map, and a slew of updates and changes. Solis is the final operator joining the Siege roster for the year, and Nighthaven Labs is introducing a new tactical playground for players to enjoy. Other significant updates, like Ranked 2.0 and crossplay and cross-progression, are also coming in the final significant update of the year.
dotesports.com
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is getting rid of pre-round friendly fire, among several quality-of-life updates
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is bringing multiple quality-of-life updates to the game, improving several aspects to improve the experience for the player base. Operation Solar Raid is the final operation of the year and is ending 2022 with dozens of changes and updates. One of the most notable changes is the removal of friendly fire during the preparation phase, removing the chances of damaging a teammate before the round begins.
dotesports.com
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
dotesports.com
BLAST World Final to be shaken up by major CS:GO gameplay changes
An exciting new era of CS:GO competition is set to officially begin on Dec. 14 when the BLAST World Final in Abu Dhabi hosts the first tournament to feature the massive new changes introduced to the game in the Nov. 18 update. The Nov. 18 update is one of the...
dotesports.com
League’s bug-ridden preseason has Neeko transforming into a giant turret
The preseason in League of Legends tends to feature a myriad of bugs, and the case is no different with the 2023 preseason. League content creators, Vandiril and Ryscu, have discovered a game-breaking bug involving Neeko’s passive ability, which turns her into a turret. Once she’s transformed into a turret, she can almost instantly kill enemies and enemy towers, leading to a quick and easy win.
dotesports.com
These are all of the Let’s Get Kraken event challenges and rewards in Fall Guys season 3
It’s time for another new season in Fall Guys, as the game’s third season since their free-to-play shift has officially gone live as of Nov. 22. The Sunken Secrets season has added five new rounds set in an underwater lost city, added a new ‘Dive Slide’ mechanic, and made a handful of quality-of-life improvements.
dotesports.com
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
dotesports.com
Scarlet and Violet’s biggest flops: The Poké-fandom simply can’t stand these 8 new Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has trainers obsessed, but not everyone is pleased with the new Generation IX Pokémon they’re discovering in Paldea. A thread was started on Reddit that claims Gen. IX is the worst collection of Pokémon designs so far. While this is a sentiment shared every time a new generation is released, many were quick to agree with the original Pokémon dissenter.
dotesports.com
Nongshim RedForce parts ways with its LCK roster
Nongshim RedForce has parted ways with its entire League of Legends team, according to an announcement made today. Top laner Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, jungler Lee “Dread” Jin-hyeok, mid laner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong, ADC Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun, support Lee “Effort” Sang-ho and No “SnowFlower” Hoi-jong, as well as coach Lim “Comet” Hye-seong have all become free agents going into the offseason.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ Black Friday sale brings back rare skins with a cool twist and new cosmetics
Apex Legends is back with another Black Friday sale for players to dig into their wallets for this week. Unlike previous sales, however, this one represents a bit more value to several players. Some rare and fan-favorite Legendary skins are getting new recolors for the event, and more new Legendary skins are also available for purchase.
dotesports.com
Exclusive MTG Jumpstart 2022 spoilers Goblins and Gross swarm and sacrifice to victory
Goblins attack while a Demonlord frog spirit consumes. Limited casual gameplay is returning to tabletop Magic: The Gathering, showcasing 46 themed Jumpstart 2022 packs. Dot Esports’ exclusive J22 spoiler packs are Goblins and Gross, featuring a Mono-Red aggressive goblin theme and a Mono-Black sacrifice theme. Scheduled to release on...
dotesports.com
How to get Hidden Abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Catching and collecting Pokémon has been around for the last few decades and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, anytime soon. The newest installment in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, proved that diehard Pokémon fans are still among us and there’s a whole army of them.
dotesports.com
How to G-Walk (Snake Walk) in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
The Call of Duty franchise has been littered with sneaky, almost game-breaking tactics since the dawn of Call of Duty 4. And this year, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are no different. There’s a new rage-inducing CoD tactic in town, and it’s here to really piss everyone off.
dotesports.com
How to complete the Frame Job in DMZ
Al Mazrah is the daunting new stage of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, including Warzone 2 and DMZ. In DMZ, players can finish faction missions to gain progress with specific factions and bag some rewards. Frame Job, the last tier-two mission for the Legion, is one of the requirements for unlocking the Black Mous faction and an important step to progressing in DMZ.
dotesports.com
Best HCR 56 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock weapons from various categories, and Light Machine Guns are one of them. There are six LMGs in the game, and not all of them are equally efficient. Some of these LMGs have a tough-to-control recoil pattern, which makes it difficult to get eliminations at mid to long-range. The HCR 56 is one of the most balanced LMGs in the game, and you must unlock this weapon first.
dotesports.com
Immortals looking to retool LCS roster with former All-Pro ADC for 2023, reports say
After finishing in the bottom half of the LCS regular season standings for multiple League of Legends splits, Immortals is retooling its roster ahead of the 2023 Spring Split by picking up Edward “Tactical” Ra for its starting lineup. The 23-year-old marksman is supposedly in discussions to join...
dotesports.com
S1mple wants NAVI to settle CS:GO roster for 2023 after addition of sixth player
Natus Vincere has made a change to its CS:GO roster following the squad’s quarterfinals run at the IEM Rio Major earlier this month. The organization has promoted Andrii “nipl” Kukharskyi from the academy squad to a backup position on the first team. The move comes...
dotesports.com
G2 Gozen make VCT history the hard way in thrilling Game Changers Championship grand final
An incredible week of VALORANT came to a close Sunday with the grand finals of the first-ever VCT Game Changers international championship. EMEA titans G2 Gozen faced off against North America’s Shopify Rebellion and their Cinderella lower bracket run. Today’s match was a rollercoaster, and frankly, one of the...
Comments / 0