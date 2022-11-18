ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama starts Iron Bowl prep for Auburn

After a victory over Austin Peay, Alabama now starts is prep for the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide looks for its tenth win of the season against the Auburn Tigers. Alabama wants to position itself for a good bowl game, possibly a New Year’s Six Bowl, while Auburn is looking to become bowl-eligible. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams gets an opportunity to test his coaching wits against Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’

SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young, Will Anderson contemplate Iron Bowl being last game at Alabama

Could the Iron Bowl be the final time we see Bryce Young and Will Anderson in an Alabama uniform?. Both had their best moments against Auburn. Anderson’s first career sack for the Crimson Tide came in the 2020 matchup while Young guided the Tide to a 24-22 victory over the Tigers last year. Young and Anderson are projected top five picks for next year’s NFL Draft and have tons of suitors. Both players arrived as five stars in the 2020 class and helped the Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship and two Southeastern Conference Championships. Several players, especially if they are projected first-round selections, sit out bowl games. Young and Anderson discussed in Monday’s presser about whether Saturday’s matchup against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the last time they suit up. Both kept their answers close to the vest for reporters.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football stays at No. 8 in Sunday’s AP poll

Alabama football remained at No. 8 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay last week. Coach Nick Saban saw Alabama gain its second shutout of the season as it continues its push to finish the year. After a loss to South Carolina, Tennessee fell one spot behind the Tide at No. 9.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama players returning to campus to try and restore the culture

Alabama football is 9-2 after its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but former players want to see dominance return. Bo Scarbrough, a former two-time national champion running back, returned to his Alma mater last week to speak to players and Coach Nick Saban. His words about playing to the culture and standard that was prepared for this year’s team got everyone’s attention, including Saban’s. The Crimson Tide wants to finish strong to end the regular season after losses to Tennessee and LSU knocked it out of the Southeastern Conference Championship competition and College Football Playoff competition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former West Virginia AD returns to Alabama athletics administration

The upper levels of Alabama’s athletics administration saw a few top names leave for AD jobs. Now, it has a former staff member making the move back to Tuscaloosa after holding one of those top jobs. Shane Lyons, who reportedly resigned under pressure as West Virginia’s AD last week, was hired as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics and COO.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated

No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

