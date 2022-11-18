Could the Iron Bowl be the final time we see Bryce Young and Will Anderson in an Alabama uniform?. Both had their best moments against Auburn. Anderson’s first career sack for the Crimson Tide came in the 2020 matchup while Young guided the Tide to a 24-22 victory over the Tigers last year. Young and Anderson are projected top five picks for next year’s NFL Draft and have tons of suitors. Both players arrived as five stars in the 2020 class and helped the Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship and two Southeastern Conference Championships. Several players, especially if they are projected first-round selections, sit out bowl games. Young and Anderson discussed in Monday’s presser about whether Saturday’s matchup against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the last time they suit up. Both kept their answers close to the vest for reporters.

