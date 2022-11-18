Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama starts Iron Bowl prep for Auburn
After a victory over Austin Peay, Alabama now starts is prep for the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide looks for its tenth win of the season against the Auburn Tigers. Alabama wants to position itself for a good bowl game, possibly a New Year’s Six Bowl, while Auburn is looking to become bowl-eligible. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams gets an opportunity to test his coaching wits against Nick Saban.
Paul Finebaum says Cadillac Williams has ‘saved the Iron Bowl’
SEC Network will be at the Iron Bowl, which means a lot of Paul Finebaum. He saw Alabama’s matchup with Auburn as dull before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Since making Carnell “Cadillac” Williams its interim head coach, Auburn is playing with more energy. The Tigers have won back-to-back games, including a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had high praises for Williams during Monday’s presser, but Williams said the Tigers are coming to compete and win the matchup. A victory for Auburn would make it bowl-eligible while a win for the Crimson Tide would be its tenth of the season. Alabama has not been consistent on offense or defense, and the enthusiasm Auburn has for Auburn makes national media want to choose the Tigers for Saturday’s game.
Bryce Young, Will Anderson contemplate Iron Bowl being last game at Alabama
Could the Iron Bowl be the final time we see Bryce Young and Will Anderson in an Alabama uniform?. Both had their best moments against Auburn. Anderson’s first career sack for the Crimson Tide came in the 2020 matchup while Young guided the Tide to a 24-22 victory over the Tigers last year. Young and Anderson are projected top five picks for next year’s NFL Draft and have tons of suitors. Both players arrived as five stars in the 2020 class and helped the Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship and two Southeastern Conference Championships. Several players, especially if they are projected first-round selections, sit out bowl games. Young and Anderson discussed in Monday’s presser about whether Saturday’s matchup against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium will be the last time they suit up. Both kept their answers close to the vest for reporters.
Alabama football stays at No. 8 in Sunday’s AP poll
Alabama football remained at No. 8 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Crimson Tide earned a 34-0 victory over Austin Peay last week. Coach Nick Saban saw Alabama gain its second shutout of the season as it continues its push to finish the year. After a loss to South Carolina, Tennessee fell one spot behind the Tide at No. 9.
What Coach Scotty Walden and Austin Peay Said After 34-0 Loss at Alabama
Austin Peay awaits word from the NCAA FCS Playoff committee, which will hold its selection show Sunday morning.
Former Alabama players returning to campus to try and restore the culture
Alabama football is 9-2 after its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but former players want to see dominance return. Bo Scarbrough, a former two-time national champion running back, returned to his Alma mater last week to speak to players and Coach Nick Saban. His words about playing to the culture and standard that was prepared for this year’s team got everyone’s attention, including Saban’s. The Crimson Tide wants to finish strong to end the regular season after losses to Tennessee and LSU knocked it out of the Southeastern Conference Championship competition and College Football Playoff competition.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
Former West Virginia AD returns to Alabama athletics administration
The upper levels of Alabama’s athletics administration saw a few top names leave for AD jobs. Now, it has a former staff member making the move back to Tuscaloosa after holding one of those top jobs. Shane Lyons, who reportedly resigned under pressure as West Virginia’s AD last week, was hired as Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics and COO.
GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee
Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated
No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
WATCH: Nick Saban Monday Press Conference ahead of Auburn
Nick Saban discussed Alabama football’s upcoming matchup with Auburn, Khyree Jackson being suspended and more during his Monday press conference. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
South Carolina student section causes delay in Tennessee game for throwing trash on field
South Carolina is trying its best to pull off a shocking upset over No. 5 Tennessee Saturday night. Tensions are certainly high in Williams-Brice Stadium. During the third quarter of Saturday night’s game with South Carolina up 11 points, officials flagged the Gamecocks defense for a facemask penalty. Well,...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Legion Field turns 95: Take a look inside Birmingham’s historic stadium [PHOTOS]
95 years ago, the inaugural game at Legion Field was played on November 19, 1927 between Birmingham-Southern College and Howard College (now Samford University). Even though there were no formal celebrations for “The Old Gray Lady” this weekend — she is about to receive the best birthday present a nearly century old stadium can get.
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
WBRC FOX6 News welcomes meteorologist Tonia Michele to the First Alert Weather Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News, the Gray Television station serving Central Alabama, announced today that Tonia Michele will join the WBRC FOX6 News team as a Meteorologist starting November 26, 2022. Tonia was born in Virginia and raised in Georgia before moving to Mississippi to attend Mississippi State...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
