ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 2

Related
kswo.com

Suspect arrested in Altus Christian Academy burglary

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the Altus Christian Academy over the weekend. Altus Police Department said the break-in took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Academy on North Grady St. According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail and will face several charges in connection to a shooting in Altus on Monday night, after allegedly shooting at a man multiple times. 37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicked off in Lawton Sunday morning. People have come to southwest Oklahoma from all over the state for the three day conference. Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gun shots being heard. When they arrived one...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Prepared parolee caught trying to falsify drug test

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested for allegedly trying to falsify a drug test. According to the arrest warrant, on Mar. 15, 2022 Wichita Falls Police were sent to the parole office on Seymour Highway for a man that had a parole warrant. Britton Thomas Ancell was arrested. While searching him […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Waurika man jailed on charges of rape

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
WAURIKA, OK
kswo.com

Unit ‘re-patching’ ceremony held on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - To those who have never served in the military a patch may seem like nothing more than a piece of fabric. But to those who have or currently serve, a patch is symbol of identity and a symbol which also shows off the unit they represent.
FORT SILL, OK
Z94

Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma

We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to a press release, City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Lawton Public Library will also be closed both days...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic. Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners...
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy