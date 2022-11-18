Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Altus Christian Academy burglary
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into the Altus Christian Academy over the weekend. Altus Police Department said the break-in took place around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Academy on North Grady St. According to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a...
Woman arrested following Monday night shooting in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail and will face several charges in connection to a shooting in Altus on Monday night, after allegedly shooting at a man multiple times. 37-year-old Amie Carruthers has been charged with shooting with intent to...
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicked off in Lawton Sunday morning. People have come to southwest Oklahoma from all over the state for the three day conference. Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr....
Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gun shots being heard. When they arrived one...
Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to accept the consequences’ prior to arrest
According to police, the victim stated multiple times, "Why the [expletive] did you take my vehicle?"
Police say ‘little girl’ possibly shot on Astin in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been detained in connection to a police investigation about an alleged assault with a weapon that lead to a heavy police presence. Around 1:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, police responded to the 500 block of Astin Avenue to investigate a possible assault with a weapon call. […]
Man pleads guilty in face of “15.5 quadrillion DNA odds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 52-year-old man who denied sexually assaulting an Iowa Park teen apparently decides the “15.5 quadrillion” DNA odds against him are too high to fight, and pleads guilty November 18, 2022. Jamie Hibler pleaded guilty in 30th District Court to sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 20 years […]
Possible gunshot call triggers heavy police presence on Astin Ave
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls and Wichita County law enforcement are currently combing the area near Astin Avenue for signs of an alleged shooting. Shortly before 1:45 p.m., Wichita Falls responders were called to the 500 block of Astin Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, responders reported that they could find no […]
Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID
The suspect told police he'd been drinking whiskey all day and denied assaulting the victim, alleging that she fell.
Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
VA Secretary sits down with 7News to discuss PACT Act, other topics
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis Richard McDonough was in Lawton today and sat down with 7News’ Mark Rigsby to discuss a range of topics. Most importantly they discussed the PACT Act and what they are doing to help veterans.
Repeat shoplifter asks for bond reduction, pleads guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with dozens of past theft and shoplifting charges first files to have her bonds reduced on her latest charges so she can get out of jail, then pleads guilty and is released on probation. Chelsea Hoyt, who police say with an accomplice has plagued local merchants for years with […]
Prepared parolee caught trying to falsify drug test
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested for allegedly trying to falsify a drug test. According to the arrest warrant, on Mar. 15, 2022 Wichita Falls Police were sent to the parole office on Seymour Highway for a man that had a parole warrant. Britton Thomas Ancell was arrested. While searching him […]
Waurika man jailed on charges of rape
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man is now in police custody and is facing charges of first degree rape. Waurika’s Chief of Police said they arrested a suspect on Wednesday following a four day investigation. The suspect is being identified by court documents as Andrew Javier Gutierrez, 34.
Unit ‘re-patching’ ceremony held on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - To those who have never served in the military a patch may seem like nothing more than a piece of fabric. But to those who have or currently serve, a patch is symbol of identity and a symbol which also shows off the unit they represent.
Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to a press release, City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Lawton Public Library will also be closed both days...
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic. Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners...
