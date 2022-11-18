NFL Insider says league execs are down on Mac Jones

It wasn’t that long ago when Mac Jones was considered the darling of his quarterback class. But perceptions can change quickly across the NFL.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said Thursday on NBC Sports Boston there are now some doubts around the league about Jones. As evidence, Breer said he texted six execs and asked them who they think is the second-best sophomore quarterback.

None of them said Jones.

“Last night, I asked around. I texted a half-dozen execs and said, 'Who would be the second quarterback to go in the 2021 draft if you re-drafted them now?,’” said Breer. “Four of them said (Justin) Fields, one of them said he'd stick to his guns on Trey Lance because he hasn't seen him enough, and another one said (Zach) Wilson. None of them said Mac.”

The Fields love is understandable. After a rough rookie season, he’s shown himself to be a dynamic playmaker, throwing for 12 touchdowns and rushing for six more. Fields has also rushed for 749 yards through 10 games, making him a true two-way threat.

The fact that two execs would rather have Lance or Wilson is far more of an indictment on the ex-Alabama standout. Lance has only started four games in career, and suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Wilson, meanwhile, has thrown 16 interceptions in 19 career games.

But both quarterbacks are more athletic than Jones and have bigger arms. Jones has completed 66.1 percent of his passes this season for 1,140 yards with four touchdowns and and seven interceptions in six games.

Those aren’t numbers that demand any sort of respect.