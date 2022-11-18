Deer Valley wins U.S. Best Ski Resort for 10th straight year

PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort was named the winner of the 2022 World Ski Awards United States’ Best Ski Resort today, marking the 10th straight year it has received this designation.

This year Deer Valley competed against 17 U.S. finalists to claim the title and was ultimately voted to the top spot by industry professionals and guests alike, just as it has every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013.

“We are humbled to celebrate the 10 th anniversary of the World Ski Awards and the 10 th straight year of being recognized as the best ski resort in the nation,” Deer Valley Resort President & Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett said in a press release. “On behalf of our staff, who go above and beyond for our guests each day, and the community of Park City where we call home, thank you to all who supported us with your votes. We’re off to our best snow season in decades and commit to diligently continue our tradition of first-class service for every guest looking to make lifelong memories on our mountain.”

The Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley was also named the United States’ Best Ski Hotel 2022 by the World Ski Awards. The Stein Eriksen Residences received the designation of the United States’ Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2022.

