Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds $474,123 from California man, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts awards highest civilian honor to Omahan who helped save 2 people after crash
Frank Axiotes was driving with his family along Interstate 80 in Lincoln when he stopped to help at a three-vehicle collision, saving the lives of a young woman and her 9-year-old brother. More than two years after the crash, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts presented Axiotes, who lives in the Elkhorn...
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.
Comments / 0