Tamarac, FL

cw34.com

Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
PAHOKEE, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cw34.com

One dead, one injured after shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Snead Circle around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22. Once on scene, they found the victims and one potential suspect.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

First responders in Tamarac locate missing 8-year-old girl

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County mobilized quickly on Monday while searching for a missing child. Tamarac police said officers were responding to a search and rescue operation for a missing 8-year-old child. Assisting in the search were Broward Sheriff’s deputies, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire,...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
DANIA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Murder In Deerfield Beach Being Investigated By BSO

BSO HOMICIDE DETECTIVES INVESTIGATE DEERFIELD BEACH MURDER. Jessica Baker, 36, 4/5/1986, female, 131 N.E. 21st St., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) Avion White, 50, 3/26/1972, male, 601 N.W. 42nd Ct., Deerfield Beach. Description of Incident:. Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a murder that occurred in Deerfield Beach on Saturday....
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
PAHOKEE, FL

