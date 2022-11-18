Christina Aguilera Is a Vision in Purple at the 2022 Latin Grammys

The pop superstar took home the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Christina Aguilera at the 2022 Latin Grammys. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera hit the 2022 Latin Grammys red carpet in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, looking absolutely stunning in a custom amethyst-colored couture gown by Zac Posen.

The floor-length, long-sleeved gown had a daring neckline and a bold, ruffled collar, so Aguilera opted to keep everything else a bit more subdued. She wore her platinum locks pulled back into a chic up-do, along with lavender eyeshadow, elegant earrings and purple stiletto nails.

During the awards ceremony, the pop star took to the stage clad in a sequined black jumpsuit to perform “Cuando Me Dé la Gana,” her song with Christian Nodal. Aguilera, who was nominated for several awards throughout the evening, walked away with a win for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (for Aguilera ). The same album was recognized earlier this week, nominated for a 2023 Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album.

Aguilera made one more wardrobe change for her acceptance speech, opting for another daring and stylish look.

“Thank you to the Latin Recording Academy,” Aguilera said during her speech . “Thank you so much… I’ve been wanting to release another Spanish album since Mi Reflejo , and it was such an amazing time for me. This is so important to me and it’s been so amazing to come back to this home.”

Earlier this fall, Aguilera received the Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer was recognized for her philanthropic and humanitarian work outside of the music industry. A longtime ally to the LGBTQ community, the pop star has also worked alongside domestic violence organizations and has been active in working to eradicate world hunger.

