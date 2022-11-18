Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announces run for House Democratic leader to replace Nancy Pelosi

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York has announced his candidacy to serve as the next House Democratic leader.

Jeffries sent letters Friday morning asking for Democratic members' support for the top leadership position. The announcement follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she will step down from House leadership.

Jeffries, 52, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens, is chair of the House Democratic Caucus, a position he has held for two congressional terms.

He took his seat in Congress in 2013 and is a lawyer and former member of the New York state Assembly. He was a House impeachment manager in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives to meet with his fellow Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step down from House Democratic leadership. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Jeffries received an endorsement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer , who announced Thursday that he would not seek another leadership position in the next Congress.

Other Democratic members also announced their candidacies for Democratic leadership Friday.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., sent a letter asking for his colleagues' support to fill Jeffries' current role as Democratic caucus chair. Aguilar now is vice chair of the caucus.

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., wrote in a letter to colleagues that she will run for Democratic whip, and Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., announced his candidacy to be assistant Democratic leader.

"I humbly ask for your support to remain at the leadership table as the Assistant Democratic Leader, to work alongside our new generation of Democratic Leaders which I hope to be Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar," Clyburn wrote in a letter to members.

Pelosi endorsed Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar to serve as the next generation of Democratic leadership, saying in a statement "a new day is dawning" for the caucus.

“In the 118th Congress, House Democrats will be led by a trio that reflects our beautiful diversity of our nation," she said. "Chair Jeffries, Assistant Speaker Clark and Vice Chair Aguilar know that, in our Caucus, diversity is our strength and unity is our power."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announces run for House Democratic leader to replace Nancy Pelosi