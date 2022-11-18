ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Queen Rania says the world is ‘off-balance’: ‘We should treat this moment like the shake-up it’

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Xa3b_0jFvEiFE00

Queen Rania of Jordan called for a paradigm shift in response to global crises at the fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum earlier this month. “We are facing a convergence of crises, but I want challenge us all to aim higher than just riding out the storm,” the Queen said in her remarks at the opening session of the 2022 Paris Peace Forum on Nov. 11. “Our world is off-balance. Simply trying to keep things steady is not enough.”

RELATED:

Queen Rania says her ‘goal’ is to be a ‘fun grandma’

“We should treat this moment like the shake-up it is,” she continued. “It’s time for a paradigm shift and that will take four critical realignments. Renewing our faith in truth, recognizing that we all have equal worth, safeguarding the future, and believing in our ability to remake the world as we wish it could be. As we know it can be.”


Queen Rania called self-sufficiency an “illusion” and stressed that we must “honor our common humanity.” “None of us can truly thrive unless we all do,” she said. Rania pointed out that “until we embrace the reality of our connectedness, we’ll continue to bear the worst of its consequences.”

Her Majesty also stated that “we have to act in the service of future generations” because what “we do today is about tomorrow too.” She said, “We who still hold the social, economic and political levers of power have simply got to do better. Our power isn’t a right. It’s a trust. Our job is to be good stewards of our time. What matters is not the next election, or the next financial quarter, or the next generation of smartphones. What matters is doing right by the next generation of humanity. Because, the truth is, despite all the doomsday predictions, humanity’s just getting started.”

The Queen noted that the “last piece of our paradigm shift must be renewing hope and confidence in ourselves.” “The engine of hope remains our ability to imagine something new, something different. To believe that things can be better than they are, and then act to make it so,” she said.

Queen Rania concluded her remarks declaring that “every moment we have an opportunity to get it right.” She added, “Let us meet our moment together.”

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
HOLAUSA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry record special video for friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sung Sir Elton John’s praises in a touching video. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a special message for the 75-year-old Grammy winner, which played prior to his﻿ final North American concert on Nov. 20. RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s...
RadarOnline

'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79

She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Kate has first tiara moment as Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a tiara for the first time in nearly three years on Tuesday. Catherine wore her go-to Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara to﻿ a state banquet held at Buckingham Palace for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. RELATED: The Princess of Wales looks...
Dengarden

Man Concocts Genius Way to Plaster Walls Faster

Putting plaster up on your walls, new or old, can come with a lot of benefits. Not only does it give your walls a smoother, nicer finish, but it can also make your walls or even your ceilings more durable and fill in any cracks that have appeared over time! And we’ve all seen the people who do smaller patch jobs on minor holes and dinged walls!
HOLAUSA

Chef Santiago Gomez's recipes to give a Latin twist to Thanksgiving

One of the most important American celebrations is, of course, Thanksgiving, when family and friends gather around the table to share a meal. It is much more than a day filled with recipes, football, and parades, though; it is an opportunity to strengthen relationships with our families, reflect...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy