Sam McKewon’s picks: Big Ten teams make way too much money to have offenses this dull

Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
Michael Penix Jr. on cusp of record season for Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — With all the player movement through the transfer portal during the offseason, Michael Penix Jr.’s arrival at Washington was rather unheralded. Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Penix has made as strong a case as anyone for Pac-12 offensive player of the year honors. Penix can put an exclamation point on his stellar season Saturday when the 12th-ranked Huskies face Washington State in the Apple Cup. His season has been a display of dizzying numbers, stunning throws and big victories, none of which was expected to this level before the season. “My season wouldn’t be possible without this team,” Penix said. “I don’t really talk about just myself in general. It’s always about this team, because team success would definitely put light on individual success.”
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate
(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate. ...
