Nashville, TN

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
See Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin on the 2022 BMI Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country artists and fans are looking ahead to the 2022 CMA Awards, airing Wednesday night (Nov. 9) at 8PM ET, but there are plenty of other events and awards ceremonies going on during CMA Awards week. One is the BMI Country Awards, which took place on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) in Nashville. Miranda Lambert attended the awards show with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and the two sparkled on the red carpet.
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

