Country artists and fans are looking ahead to the 2022 CMA Awards, airing Wednesday night (Nov. 9) at 8PM ET, but there are plenty of other events and awards ceremonies going on during CMA Awards week. One is the BMI Country Awards, which took place on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) in Nashville. Miranda Lambert attended the awards show with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and the two sparkled on the red carpet.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO