US is increasing pace of hypersonic weapons development to chase China and Russia, senior admiral says
China and Russia are driving the US to develop hypersonic weapons faster as the Pentagon seeks to increase the pace of testing and research and avoid falling behind, a senior Navy admiral responsible for US efforts said. "Up until just recently, there hasn't been a real driver for us to...
Turkey hints new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint
Turkey's president has again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants, even as Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation
Russia to build attack drones for Ukraine war with the help of Iran, intelligence assessment says
Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to begin the production of attack drones in Russia, according to a new intelligence assessment from a country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program. Iran is beginning to transfer blueprints and components for the drones to Russia after the initial agreement was struck...
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border. Hobbs told "CNN This Morning" that her state bore "the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington." "We need real action on...
Fauci deposed Wednesday in GOP lawsuit alleging COVID collusion with Big Tech
Dr. Anthony Fauci will sit for a deposition on Wednesday as part of a lawsuit that says the government colluded with social media companies to censor free speech.
Mar-a-Lago documents: Appeals court hearing to determine future of special master review
As former President Donald Trump faces the new reality of a special counsel leading Justice Department investigations on his conduct, a federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should remove what has been a notable hurdle in one of the probes. The 11th US Circuit Court...
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
'The View' hosts defend Ilhan Omar remarks comparing US to terrorists: 'Depends on who you talk to'
"The View" co-hosts appeared to defend Rep. Omar's comments comparing the U.S. to terrorist organizations and said that it "depends on who you talk to."
GOP states seek to defend Covid-19 migrant expulsion policy in case where court struck policy down
Several Republican-led states asked a court to let them intervene in a case striking down Title 42 rule, so that the states could defend the Trump-era policy, which has allowed for the expulsion of more than 1 million migrants at the US-Mexico border. The 15 GOP states filed the request...
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart, Target, Best Buy,...
With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table
With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon. It will be the first joint negotiating session for the four unions, whose rank-and-file members rejected the five-year...
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down -- despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith is...
Taiwan's TSMC to bring its most advanced chip manufacturing to Arizona
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to bring its most advanced technology to Arizona, the founder of the chip giant said Monday. TSMC's plans come as tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising over chips, with President Joe Biden imposing a sweeping set of controls on the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.
If the world avoids a recession, it'll have India and China to thank
Global growth will slow further in the coming year but the world will likely avoid a recession thanks to Asia's biggest economies. Global GDP is projected to grow by 3.1% this year, and by just 2.2% in 2023, according to the latest forecast from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
China locks down key transportation hub; markets fear economic fallout
China has locked down a major transportation hub in the south, as the country grapples with its largest nationwide Covid outbreak since April. The lockdown also follows rising cases in Beijing, which reported the country's first Covid deaths in nearly six months. In recent days, China had begun to ease...
US Capitol Police assistant chief who oversaw intelligence operations for the department will retire
US Capitol Police Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman, who oversaw the department's operations in the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is retiring from the agency, according to an internal announcement shared with CNN. Her last day with US Capitol Police will be February...
Is the dollar's relentless rise coming to an end?
The story of financial markets and the global economy this year has been written in part by the dramatic rise of the US dollar, whose inexorable ascent has sent shockwaves around the world. At last, however, its breakneck rally could be coming to an end. What's happening: The dollar has...
