ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table

With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon. It will be the first joint negotiating session for the four unions, whose rank-and-file members rejected the five-year...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Taiwan's TSMC to bring its most advanced chip manufacturing to Arizona

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to bring its most advanced technology to Arizona, the founder of the chip giant said Monday. TSMC's plans come as tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising over chips, with President Joe Biden imposing a sweeping set of controls on the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

If the world avoids a recession, it'll have India and China to thank

Global growth will slow further in the coming year but the world will likely avoid a recession thanks to Asia's biggest economies. Global GDP is projected to grow by 3.1% this year, and by just 2.2% in 2023, according to the latest forecast from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China locks down key transportation hub; markets fear economic fallout

China has locked down a major transportation hub in the south, as the country grapples with its largest nationwide Covid outbreak since April. The lockdown also follows rising cases in Beijing, which reported the country's first Covid deaths in nearly six months. In recent days, China had begun to ease...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Is the dollar's relentless rise coming to an end?

The story of financial markets and the global economy this year has been written in part by the dramatic rise of the US dollar, whose inexorable ascent has sent shockwaves around the world. At last, however, its breakneck rally could be coming to an end. What's happening: The dollar has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy