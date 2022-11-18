ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns rule out 3 players, TE David Njoku questionable for game against Bills

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills that has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to severe weather in New York, and they may have their star tight end back from injury.

David Njoku was listed as questionable for the game, a positive update for the tight end who has been out the past three weeks with a high ankle sprain. Njoku returned to practice for the first time on Thursday and was back on the fields again on Friday.

Unfortunately, there was bad news to go along with the good as cornerback Greg Newsome II was listed as questionable for the game after head coach Kevin Stefanski said he collided with a teammate during practice.

After the collision, Newsome was taken to be evaluated for a concussion. A few hours after practice concluded, Newsome was ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion.

While the Browns wait to see if Njoku can play, three other player were ruled out as well as Newsome.

Safety D'Anthony Bell was ruled out with a concussion sustained against the Dolphins. Offensive lineman Micheal Dunn was ruled out after dealing with a back injury that has kept him sidelined. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was also ruled out with what was listed as a head injury.

The Browns will depart for Detroit via bus on Saturday.

