Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Tri-Center's Turner goes for over 2,000 yards, earns A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year
(Neola) -- After rushing for over 1,000 yards in the final half of his junior season, Tri-Center senior Michael Turner thought his final year with the Trojans could be a big one. “I talked to my coach about it, and we had a pretty outstanding rushing record set by Ben...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/21): Woodbine, Nodaway Valley, Ankeny Christian snag wins
(KMAland) -- Woodbine and Ankeny Christian both picked up KMAland girls basketball wins on Monday. Check out the full rundown below. Nicole Hoefer led Woodbine with 20 points while Charlie Pryor put in 15 for the Tigers in the victory. Delaney Goshorn topped AHSTW with 18 points, Ellie Peterson put...
kmaland.com
Harlan's Hall, LC's Kammrad named IPSWA All-State Captains
(KMAland) -- Two KMAland football stars were named captains on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association All-State Teams. Those honors went to Harlan's Aidan Hall (Class 3A) and Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad (Class 4A). View the full teams here and the list of select. FIRST...
kmaland.com
Harlan's Hall uses speed, versatility to nab KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year
(Harlan) -- Thanks to a miraculous comeback, Harlan senior Aidan Hall ended his high-school football career as a two-time state champion. The speedy, dynamic playmaker also ends his glory days at Harlan as the 2022 KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year. No matter the position, Hall wreaked havoc in...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/20): ISU, Drake, Nebraska, Northwest, Missouri grab wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Drake, Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (3-0): Iowa State handled business in a 68-53 win over Milwaukee (2-2). Jaren Holmes dropped in 19 points with five assists while Caleb Grill posted 11 points and Aljlaz Kunc and Robert Jones finished with 10 points apiece for the Cyclones.
What’s Bugging Andy? Men not following women’s example
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?” commentary, Andy still isn’t over Iowa and Iowa State no longer playing men’s basketball games at UNI and Drake. And Andy says women just proved he’s right.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Texas Tech loss
Iowa State fell to Texas Tech on Senior Day Saturday, 14-10. The Cyclones’ head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the local media after the loss, to discuss short yardage plays, Senior Day, and much more. On fourth down plays in red zone. “I don’t know exactly what is going...
kmaland.com
Barb Sissler
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita. Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:Barb SislerPronunciation: Age:80From:Atlantic, IowaPrev…
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler on Current Team: ‘We Look Soft Sometimes’
The Iowa State Cyclone fell to 1-7 in Big 12 play with a 14-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night in Ames. This is now six of Iowa State’s seven losses that have been decided by less than one score. They lost to Baylor 31-24, came up short against Kansas 14-11, lost to K-State 10-9, fell to Texas 24-21, lost to Oklahoma State 20-14 and now the Texas Tech loss.
kmaland.com
Arlene Andersen, 92 of Omaha, NE
Memorials:Walden Grove Cemetery send to Steve Saye, 1017 S. 188th Terrace, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains:Walden Grove Cemetery rural Westboro, Missouri. Notes:. Arlene passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be...
kmaland.com
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
kmaland.com
Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:No visitation with the family present is planned. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Sharon's family and the arrangements....
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
WOWT
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska reports its third hunting injury incident for 2022. According to Nebraska Game and Parks, a 22-year-old Omaha man was injured in a hunting accident Saturday around 7:30 a.m. It happened along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. Game and Parks says the man was accidentally...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
WOWT
Iowa Man airlifted to hospital after car catches fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital after his car caught on fire. It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near 265th Street and Q Avenue in Villisca, Iowa. Deputies say the man’s pickup truck was fully engulfed in a field just off the roadway...
kicdam.com
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
kmaland.com
Red Oak accident injures 1
(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak Monday morning. Red Oak Police say the accident occurred on Highway 48 near the Cubbies convenience store shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities say a 1985 Chevy K-10 pickup driven by 74-year-old David Hammer of Red Oak and a 2022 Chevy Silverado K-2500 pickup driven by 26-year-old Dakota Petty, also of Red Oak, were northbound on 48 when Petty's vehicle stopped behind a non-contact vehicle waiting to turn left into Cubbies' parking lot. Authorities say Hammer didn't see the other vehicles stopped, and rear-ended an anhydrous tank trailer pulled by Petty's pickup.
WOWT
Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, a desperate dog owner is looking for his new German Shepherd puppy. Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away. “I...
Comments / 0