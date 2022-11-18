ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whatcomtalk.com

LFS Marine and Outdoor Kicks off Holiday Season With Ladies’ Night

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Bellingham’s LFS Marine and Outdoor. From 4:30 to 8 p.m., Ladies’ Night will not only feature a great selection of fair-priced, LFS outdoor products, but also free sweet treats, hot beverages from Xtreme Bean Espresso, a live KAFE 104.1 FM radio broadcast with host Dave Walker, and gifts for the first 100 customers.
BELLINGHAM, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden

LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
LYNDEN, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

How Whatcom County narrowly went blue

(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information

SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
SEATTLE, WA

