LFS Marine and Outdoor Kicks off Holiday Season With Ladies’ Night
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Bellingham’s LFS Marine and Outdoor. From 4:30 to 8 p.m., Ladies’ Night will not only feature a great selection of fair-priced, LFS outdoor products, but also free sweet treats, hot beverages from Xtreme Bean Espresso, a live KAFE 104.1 FM radio broadcast with host Dave Walker, and gifts for the first 100 customers.
bellinghammetronews.com
Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden
LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
Burlington trucker-turned philanthropist, Ed Taylor, remembered
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Ed Taylor ran Taylor Trucking School in Burlington for a decade. He was known for his big laugh and bigger heart. Taylor, 60, died recently after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle. Over the years Taylor impacted countless lives, like that of former student...
We compared Thanksgiving grocery prices at Bellingham stores. Here’s what we found
We checked prices for turkey, green beans, potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.
Whatcom will see weather Tuesday that might seem unusual
Mt. Baker Ski Area was open on a weekday schedule, but officials were warning winter sports enthusiasts about a variable snow base.
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
nwnewsradio.com
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
How Whatcom County narrowly went blue
(The Center Square) – With Democratic Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, unseating Republican Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, in a close race earlier this month, the 42nd Legislative District in the northern part of Washington state has gone from purple to blue. Two Democrats and a Republican currently represent the district.
Bellingham Police video shows chase, arrest of man for attempted harm of police dog
The Bellingham Police Department posted body-camera and drone video of the incident on YouTube.
Family of Whidbey Island crash victims sue state, causing driver
CLINTON, Wash — The families of two people killed in a DUI crash on Whidbey Island in 2021 are suing the Washington State Department of Transportation and the causing driver. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the estates of Sharon Gamble and Kenneth Weikle, claims Washington State Ferries workers...
Vote appears final for proposed Whatcom child-care tax
Countywide measure sought to fund day-care and preschool programs.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
First responders, witnesses react to fatal plane crash in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people died in a plane crash in Snohomish off Highway 2 Friday morning, and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now leading the investigation. Moments after the crash, Snohomish fire crews and police rushed to the difficult scene. “The terrain and...
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe in an email Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle woman's remains identified after more than 30 years, police seeking information
SEATTLE — Seattle police are seeking information in a cold case after a missing woman's remains were identified over 30 years later. Human remains were located in a remote area of Snohomish County in March of 2022. Dental records identified the remains as Linda Moore, who was reported missing by her family in north Seattle in October of 1990. She was 29 years old.
Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
