Orchard Park, NY

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow.

The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, Orchard Park received 36 inches of snow.

The photos can be seen below (all photos courtesy of the Buffalo Bills):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNdPg_0jFvD4BK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tf2j_0jFvD4BK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE32S_0jFvD4BK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcFGR_0jFvD4BK00

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

