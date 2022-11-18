Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
Metro girls basketball regular season begins tonight with Cedar Falls vs. Waterloo East
A pair of metro girls basketball teams open their season tonight as Cedar Falls hosts Waterloo East. Cedar Falls finished 15-8 last season and returns leading scorer Grace Knutson, who averaged 12.4 points per game as a sophomore. The Trojans are coming off a 3-18 record last season. This season...
UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish
In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
1650thefan.com
Former Cedar Falls standout Terrance Freeney to be inducted into IHSAA Hall of Fame tonight
A former Cedar Falls high school standout will be honored tonight at halftime of the Class 5A state football championship game. Terrance Freeney will be among six former players inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Hall of Fame. Freeney is the all-time rushing leader among the state’s...
1650thefan.com
Black Hawks vs. Lincoln – 11.18.22
The Black Hawks rode a five-goal second period to a 6-2 win against the Lincoln Stars. It was Waterloo’s highest-scoring period of the season, and led to the Hawks’ fifth consecutive win. Waterloo and Lincoln meet for an instant rematch on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
Iowa Athlete’s Historic Performance Still Admired and Vilified
There are those who want to mark the 10th anniversary of Jack Taylor's historic feat with an asterisk, but it's hard to deny the teamwork and talent it took for him to achieve it. On November 20, 2012, the Grinnell basketball player scored an NCAA record 138 points--by himself--in a...
1650thefan.com
UNI’s Nook Named To AASCU Board
The American Association of State Colleges and Universities named University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook to its Board of Directors at the association’s annual conference in Carlsbad, California recently. Nook is one of six new board members nominated to serve a three-year term, expiring in 2025.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Strip Plug The Cause Of Fire That Killed Four Kids In Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — A fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an overloaded power strip. They aren’t powerful enough to handle space heaters, but Des Moines Fire Captain Chris Clement says firefighters see it a lot. Clement recommends sleeping with bedroom doors closed...
1650thefan.com
Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
KCRG.com
State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel
It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
kwayradio.com
Man Shot at Apartment Complex
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
kchanews.com
Newly Elected Floyd County Supervisor Opts Out ofPost
There’s more shakeup coming for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors to start the new year. Republican Jeff Hawkbaker, who won the November 8th election for the District 3 Supervisor seat, is bowing out of the job. In a letter to the County, Hawbaker wrote, “Due to the current...
