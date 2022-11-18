ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

UNI Snubbed From FCS Playoffs Despite Talent, Hot Finish

In a year where expectations were high and the Panthers finished at 6-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, UNI will not make an appearance in the 2022 FCS Playoffs. As always, Northern Iowa's schedule was a gauntlet from the beginning, as the Panthers fell to FBS Air...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

Black Hawks vs. Lincoln – 11.18.22

The Black Hawks rode a five-goal second period to a 6-2 win against the Lincoln Stars. It was Waterloo’s highest-scoring period of the season, and led to the Hawks’ fifth consecutive win. Waterloo and Lincoln meet for an instant rematch on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

UNI’s Nook Named To AASCU Board

The American Association of State Colleges and Universities named University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook to its Board of Directors at the association’s annual conference in Carlsbad, California recently. Nook is one of six new board members nominated to serve a three-year term, expiring in 2025.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program

Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
1650thefan.com

Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting

Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Shot at Apartment Complex

One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The shooting victim’s name was not released but it was an adult male. He received treatment for an injury not thought to be life threatening. Police found a bullet hole in the hallway of a complex in the 200 block of Baltimore Street. A glass window to the front door also shattered. No arrests have been reported to this point.
WATERLOO, IA
kchanews.com

Newly Elected Floyd County Supervisor Opts Out ofPost

There’s more shakeup coming for the Floyd County Board of Supervisors to start the new year. Republican Jeff Hawkbaker, who won the November 8th election for the District 3 Supervisor seat, is bowing out of the job. In a letter to the County, Hawbaker wrote, “Due to the current...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy