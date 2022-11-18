Like all other birds of prey, Astrid swallows her smaller meals whole — fur and all. She regularly regurgitates the remnants of her meals: a pellet made up of indigestible bones, fur and scales. Researchers will later collect and dissect the pellets to study her diet, finding evidence that she has gobbled up mice, shrews, squirrels and even other birds.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO