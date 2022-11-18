ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

Lee to lead pulmonary & critical care division

Pulmonologist specializes in body’s response to lung infections. Janet S. Lee, MD, a highly regarded physician-scientist in pulmonary and critical care medicine, has been chosen to lead the Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Her appointment is effective Jan. 3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Holobaugh Honors recognizes leaders who serve LGBTQIA communities

The annual James M. Holobaugh Honors ceremony celebrates Washington University in St. Louis community members who advocate for and serve LGBTQIA communities. This year’s honorees were students Kayla Arenschield, Pat Banker, Dee Cea, Jesse Harris, Savannah Henderson, Olivia Kerr, Eric Lei, Maya Phelps, Emille Taylor, Violet Walker and Izzy Yanover; alum Bo Schmit; and Anthony Dao, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the School of Medicine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Applications open for 2023 Global Impact Award

Applications are now open for the $50,000 Global Impact Award. Founded in 2013, the award supports Washington University in St. Louis students, postdoctoral researchers and recent alumni who are creating ventures that are scalable, sustainable, for-profit and quick to market with broad impact. Applications are due Dec. 2. For more...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

‘Divided City’ initiative awards faculty collaborative grants

The “Divided City” initiative at Washington University in St. Louis has awarded 2022 faculty collaborative grants to a group including Ian Trivers, a visiting assistant professor of urban design at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, and to a working group featuring members from Arts & Sciences, the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies and the Sam Fox School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Forest Park Living Lab

Like all other birds of prey, Astrid swallows her smaller meals whole — fur and all. She regularly regurgitates the remnants of her meals: a pellet made up of indigestible bones, fur and scales. Researchers will later collect and dissect the pellets to study her diet, finding evidence that she has gobbled up mice, shrews, squirrels and even other birds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

